UW HUSKIES

Ex-UW coach Lorenzo Romar out at Pepperdine when season ends

Mar 5, 2024, 10:48 AM

Former UW Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar Pepperdine...

Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar during a Dec. 23, 2022 game in Hawaii. (Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

(Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Lorenzo Romar is out as Pepperdine coach after six years when the Waves’ season ends.

See where rising WSU, Gonzaga are in new AP men’s hoops top 25

The ninth-seeded Waves (12-19) play No. 8 seed Pacific (6-25) in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas. The Tigers’ coach, Leonard Perry, was reassigned to other duties at the university on Monday. Associate head coach Josh Newman will coach Pacific in the tournament.

The university said Tuesday that a search for Romar’s replacement is underway.

“Pepperdine benefited tremendously from Lorenzo Romar’s leadership, both on and off the court, and we owe a debt of gratitude to him for the way he loved his players, our basketball program, and the university,” said Tim Perrin, senior vice president for strategic implementation.

Romar is 117-56 in nine seasons overall in Malibu. He previously coached three seasons at Pepperdine before leaving to take the head job at Saint Louis.

The 65-year-old Lorenzo Romar spent 15 seasons at Washington, where played collegiately. The Huskies won two regular-season conference titles and three Pac-12 Conference Tournament championships. He was the league’s coach of the year three times.

Romar was part of UCLA’s coaching staff when the Bruins won the 1995 national championship under Jim Harrick.

WSU among teams that can send history-rich Pac-12 hoops out with a bang

