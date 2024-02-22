Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

NFL.com’s Reuter on picks he has Seahawks making, including Penix

Feb 21, 2024, 4:09 PM

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Michael Penix Jr...

UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. reacts after a first down on Nov. 25, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

With the NFL season officially wrapped up, we’re now neck deep in the NFL Draft cycle, which means mock drafts galore. And one draft analyst has the Seattle Seahawks with an interesting haul in the first two rounds.

Bumpus: The aggressive but logical move for Seattle Seahawks to make

Chad Reuter of NFL.com has the Seahawks in a familiar situation – trading down in the first round. Seattle currently has the 16th overall pick and no second-rounders.

In his first mock draft of the offseason, Reuter has the Seahawks trading down from 16 to 22 with Philadelphia and picking up a second-round selection along the way.

“It’s not a draft if (Seahawks general manager) John Schneider doesn’t trade down at least once in the first round, right?” Retuter said during a Wednesday visit with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

With that 22nd pick, Reuter has the Seahawks drafting Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton (former known as Jer’Zhan Newton).

“Seattle moves down and gets a defensive tackle that they need in Johnny Newton out of Illinois,” Reuter told Wyman and Bob of this scenario. “Seattle’s traded down twice in the first round a couple of times in the past, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they did that again to accumulate some later picks … I think Seattle will definitely be looking to trade down at 16.”

Dave Wyman, a former NFL linebacker, said when he watched Newton play, it reminded him of Calijah Kancey, a defensive tackle who was Tampa Bay’s first-round pick last year.

“Newton is a little bigger than Kacney, a little stronger point of attack,” Reuter replied. “If Seattle continues to use a lot of multiple fronts, he can move around and play five-technique, he played outside of the tackle at times, and then of course the interior spots. He can really have a good effect on their defense depending on how things go with the new staff.”

Michael Penix to the Seahawks?

With that second-round pick courtesy of the trade with Philadelphia, Reuter had Seattle take UW Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. 50th overall.

Reuter explained why he thinks Penix is such a polarizing prospect.

“When you don’t get to him, he’s clearly an accurate quarterback. And when he was just able to sit in that pocket and throw to some very talented receivers, he was dangerous,” he said. “And in the second half of the year, teams got him off the spot a little bit. He had to make some plays on the run. He made some. And then Michigan, a team finally put some pressure on him.”

Penix also had four season-ending injuries during his time at Indiana before transferring to Washington, including two ACL tears.

“When a guy plays with a brace on his leg full-time, it’s hard to ignore,” he said. “… It wouldn’t be shocking to me if he could go anywhere from late (furst round) to early fourth, depending on how his medicals check out.”

Penix clearly has great arm talent, but because he rarely faced pressure while at UW and threw to three NFL receivers, Reuter said he may be an example of how “college tape can lie or mislead a little bit in terms of how they’re going to project to the next level.”

“But all that said, if a team can really protect this guy, he can get the ball out fast and get it out accurately and he’s worth that Day 2 pick just given the risk,” Reuter said. “And a lot of times a second-round pick isn’t much different than a first-round pick except maybe there’s more risk involved with taking him.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Wyman: Brooks should be a higher priority for Seahawks than Williams
• Huard: Why Seattle Seahawks won’t use franchise tag this offseason
• Big Ray Roberts: Why Seattle Seahawks should keep DK; O-line thoughts
• New OC Ryan Grubb sees Seattle Seahawks’ WR trio similar to UW stars
• Seahawks Offseason: Key NFL dates leading up to training camp
• Seahawks Mock Draft Roundup: Who experts like in 1st round
• Seahawks’ Macdonald ‘not intimidated’ by following Carroll

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Which Free Agent Linebacker is the best for for the Seattle Seahawks?

Which of the Linebacker free agents do the Seattle Seahawks potentially see as a fit for this team? Are there any players who are truly ‘must sign’? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discuss that and what those players might mean to the future success of this Seahawks organization. Who stands out most to them? Are […]

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks...

Brandon Gustafson

Wyman: Brooks should be a higher priority for Seahawks than Williams

When picking between two pending free agents, Dave Wyman says Jordyn Brooks is more important for the Seattle Seahawks than Leonard Williams.

8 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Which free agents do the Seattle Seahawks absolutely have to bring back

Which of the free agents do the Seattle Seahawks absolutely have to bring back to this roster? Are there any players who are truly ‘must sign’? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton discuss that and what those players might mean to the future success of this Seahawks organization. Who stands out most to them? Are they […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks draft Jared Verse...

Brandon Gustafson

Draft analyst shares a fit for Macdonald’s Seahawks defense

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner has the Seattle Seahawks taking Florida State's Jared Verse 16th overall, and he shared why with Wyman & Bob.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: John Schneider joins Wyman & Bob to talk about the Seahawks off-season and coaching hires

Seahawks GM John Schneider joined Wyman & Bob to talk about the Seahawks off-season, coaching hires and where Seattle goes now. What is his new title? What is left for this team to address before free agency and NFL Draft processes begin? Watch the full interview with the Seahawks GM here and find out what’s […]

6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith scrimmage...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘I don’t feel a step back’ in ’24

With an almost entirely new coaching staff coming in, will the Seattle Seahawks have growing pains in 2024? GM John Schneider doesn't think so.

6 days ago

NFL.com’s Reuter on picks he has Seahawks making, including Penix