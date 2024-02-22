Close
Seahawks Draft: 2024 class filled with ‘some really large humans’

Feb 22, 2024, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft T'Vondre Sweat...

T'Vondre Sweat of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after a tackle on Oct. 28, 2023. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Tim Warner/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

If the Seattle Seahawks are looking for big, physical dudes in the trenches, this is the NFL Draft for them, according to Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard, a college football analyst and former NFL quarterback.

NFL.com’s Reuter on picks he has Seattle Seahawks making, including Penix

“The nice thing about this draft maybe compared to last year and some of the others, this is a draft of some really large humans. I mean, big, big men,” Huard said during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

The topic of bigger, physical players came up after a conversation with former NFL offensive lineman and current Seahawks radio analyst “Big” Ray Roberts used the term “meat eater” on Tuesday to describe Seattle right tackle Abraham Lucas.

“It’s not only just being big and physical, it then is just being a little bit maybe even off in the head to just say, ‘Yeah, I want to destroy this guy,'” Huard said of what exactly a “meat eater” means.

Huard says there are quite a few of those players in this draft, and many could be in play for the Seahawks with the 16th overall pick.

“I put Troy Fautanu right near the top of the list, the Husky left tackle,” he said. “Taliese Fuaga the tackle from Oregon State. He’s 6 foot 6, 335 (pounds) and is actually a Tacoma kid. He has developed and he doesn’t just like to block you, he wants to humiliate you. And in Daniel Jeremiah’s mock (draft) 2.0, he actually had him at No. 10. So he used his Senior Bowl week and did nothing but accelerate and climb. The big tackle out of Alabama, J.C. Latham, 6-6 340 and you’re like golly, he actually looks like he’s 6-8, 450. I mean, he is a massive, massive road grader and mover.”

And that’s just on offense. There are quite a few big, physical prospects on the defensive line, too.

“T’Vondre Sweat, the big D-tackle we’ve talk a lot about,” Huard mentioned of the Texas standout who measures in at 6-4 and a whopping 362 pounds.

Huard said that Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse is “probably the meat eater defensively in this draft. He’s 6-4 and 260 pounds and plays with a high motor and a lot of physicality.

“He started his career at Albany University because of some of those traits that just weren’t off the charts. But just a relentlessness, just that small school chip on the shoulder,” Huard said.

