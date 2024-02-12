Seahawks’ Macdonald details what drew him to OC Ryan Grubb

Mike Macdonald has been busy putting together his staff in the two-plus weeks since he landed the head coach position for the Seattle Seahawks, and that continued this weekend with the reported addition of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Though the team has not officially announced any of the coaches who have reportedly been selected as Macdonald’s assistants, he did speak about a few of them in an exclusive conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Monday morning from Seahawks headquarters in Renton.

So what drew Macdonald to Grubb, who was the OC of the high-scoring UW Huskies the past two seasons and has apparently decided to stay in Seattle rather than follow previous Washington coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama?

“(Grubb has) been on my radar, watching his team perform throughout the season and obviously thinking that a situation like this might come about,” Macdonald said. “And then getting to know him throughout the process and the type of guy he is – you know, he’s been a winner everywhere he’s been. I think it speaks to his football character and things that him and Kalen have done over time, everywhere they’ve gone they’ve really rebuilt the culture where they’ve been and and they’ve won immediately. Having that type of growth mindset, being able to adapt to the players that he has in his scheme, and I just respect what his offense looks like.”

Macdonald also shared what his first few weeks on the job with Seahawks general manager John Schneider has been like.

“Well, some people don’t think it but we have been working on our staff the whole time, so we’re going through the process,” he told hosts Brock Huard and Mike Salk. “It’s funny, we came over to the facility the first time to get introduced before the press conference (on Feb. 1) and met everybody briefly, but then we were on the board working on staff immediately. It’s a long process, but it’s been a great process trying to trying to find the right guys to come in and coach our team.”

In the interview, Macdonald also spoke about two other coaches reported to be on his staff: defensive coordinator Aden Durde and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. You can hear that and much more in the podcast at this link or in either the video or audio player near the top of this post.

