Caple: UW Huskies transfers following Fisch from Arizona to watch

It was inevitable that new UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch would stock the roster, at least in part, with transfers from Arizona, where he coached the past three seasons.

Between experienced transfers and 2024 signees who either flipped their commitments or entered the portal, the UW Huskies have so far added 13 players who were initially set to play for the Wildcats in 2024.

Here are the six most intriguing names on that list, and how they could impact the Huskies in 2024 and the future.

• RB Jonah Coleman

The junior signed in Arizona’s touted 2022 recruiting class, and broke out with 871 yards on 128 carries (6.8 per rush) with five touchdowns last season. He followed running backs coach Scottie Graham, who recruited him out of Stockton (Calif.) Lincoln, to play for the Huskies.

Washington has a few other options at tailback, particularly sixth-year senior Cam Davis, who missed the 2023 season due to injury. But Coleman immediately becomes one of the team’s most important offensive players. At 5 foot 9 and 225 pounds, Coleman is a punishing runner who also has shown the burst needed to create big plays.

“He made a huge impact on our program,” Fisch said. “He’s an unbelievable pass catcher. He understands protections. He loves the game of football, and he can run the ball at the highest level.”

• CB Ephesians Prysock

A former four-star recruit, Prysock was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick as a sophomore last season and should immediately step into a starting cornerback role for the Huskies. He’s exceptionally tall for the position at 6-4 and 190 pounds, and started every game last season for the Wildcats with six pass breakups and an interception.

EPHESIANS. PRYSOCK. 😤😤😤 Broken up pass by @ephe5ian5, forces UCLA to punt. Wildcats takeover the ball with 4:34 left in the half. 📺: FS1 pic.twitter.com/BG8z2RtD7i — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) November 5, 2023

UW returns one starter at cornerback — fifth-year junior Elijah Jackson, he of “The Swat” against Texas in the Sugar Bowl — but Prysock should slide right into the vacancy left by Jabbar Muhammad, who transferred to Oregon.

“He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s 6 foot 3. He’s an NFL corner,” Fisch said. “Our goal is to get him to meet his dreams.”

• EDGE Russell Davis II

Another 2022 Arizona signee, Davis had 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss for the Wildcats last season, and should compete for a starting job in a room at UW that lost starters Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui. Listed at 6-3 and 225 pounds, Davis is on the leaner side for a pass rusher, similar to third-year sophomore Lance Holtzclaw, but he will be among the Huskies’ most experienced players on the edge and should contribute immediately.

• EDGE Isaiah Ward

An 11-game starter for the Wildcats last season, Ward should be another Arizona transfer to compete for a starting job at Washington from Day 1. He finished 2023 with 30 tackles, four sacks and five tackles for loss. Ward played 480 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, good for eighth-most on the team. He’s also on the slimmer side, at 6-5 and 225 pounds.

• DT Bryce Butler

A transfer from Garden City Community College, Butler initially enrolled at Arizona before changing his mind and following the coaching staff to Seattle. He fills a major need for the Huskies, who lost their top three interior D-linemen from last year’s team. Listed at 6-3 and 295 pounds, Butler had 12 tackles for loss at the JUCO level last season and should compete for immediate playing time.

• QB Demond Williams

Though he’s not likely to see the field much in 2024 with Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers the Huskies’ likely starter, Williams nevertheless is an intriguing prospect. A four-star recruit in the 2024 class, Williams originally signed to play for Arizona, and is a dual-threat prospect unlike any the Huskies have recruited in some time. He passed for more than 10,000 yards and rushed for more than 2,000 during a four-year career at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha. He’s a bit undersized, at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, but Fisch clearly believes Williams makes up for that with his passing ability and athleticism.

“He reminds me of the elite quarterbacks that are the true definition of a dual threat,” Fisch said. “He’s not someone I would design a lot of run game for, because he’s such a pure passer. We hope to see him sit in the pocket and go.”

UNREAL run by 4⭐️ ESPN junior 300 QB Demond Williams 😱 @QBDwilliams1 @BashaAthletics pic.twitter.com/z1mEliVMiH — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 29, 2022

