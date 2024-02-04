Close
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Seattle gets six matches for 2026 World Cup, including USMNT

Feb 4, 2024, 1:52 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

World Cup Seattle Lumen Field Sounders...

A general view at Lumen Field in Seattle during a 2023 game between OL Reign and Portland. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


SeattleSports.com

The 2026 World Cup is indeed coming to Seattle, with six men’s soccer matches at Lumen Field announced Sunday.

The biggest highlights are a United States men’s national team group stage match on June 19, 2026, and then both a round of 32 match on July 1 and round of 16 match on July 6.

See the full list below.

2026 World Cup matches in Seattle

June 15, 2026 (Monday): Group stage
June 19, 2026 (Friday): USMNT group stage
June 24, 2026 (Wednesday): Group stage
June 26, 2026 (Friday): Group stage

July 1, 2026 (Wednesday): Round of 32
July 6, 2026 (Monday): Round of 16

Seven games will also be played just across the border in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19.

FIFA made the announcement Sunday at a Miami television studio, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11.

The U.S. team will play its opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, then travel to Seattle before finishing the group stage at SoFi.

The third-place game will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

FIFA expanded the World Cup from 32 to 48 nations and increased matches from 64 to 104. The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with all games from the quarterfinals on being played in the U.S. FIFA announced the 16 sites in 2022.

A nation will need to play eight matches to win the title, up from seven since 1982.

Other U.S. sites are Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; NRG Stadium in Houston; Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.

