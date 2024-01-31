Close
SEATTLE STORM

Seattle Storm trade Kia Nurse, 4th-overall pick to Los Angeles

Jan 31, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm

Kia Nurse of the Seattle Storm reacts after a basket against the Phoenix Mercury in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks acquired guard Kia Nurse from the Seattle Storm in a trade Wednesday along with Seattle’s fourth-overall pick in April’s WNBA draft. In exchange, the Sparks will send their 2026 first-round pick to Seattle.

Nurse signed as a free agent with Seattle last season and averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. She played all 40 games and made 20 starts.

Nurse was drafted by New York with the 10th overall pick in 2018. She spent three seasons with the Liberty, including an All-Star game selection in 2019, before going to Phoenix in 2021. She injured her knee during the playoffs that year and missed the 2022 season.

“Kia is a versatile veteran guard who can play multiple positions and brings a toughness and physicality that will fit in perfectly with our team,” Sparks coach Curt Miller said in a statement.

The addition of the draft pick through the trade with the Seattle Storm also gives Los Angeles the second and fourth overall selections in the upcoming draft.

