Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE STORM

Seattle Storm CFO Tricia McLean dies after suffering medical emergency at 61

Mar 21, 2024, 12:35 PM

Seattle Storm...

The Seattle Storm logo is seen at center court at Climate Pledge Arena. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Tricia McLean, the chief financial officer for the Seattle Storm, has died following a medical emergency, the WNBA team said Thursday. She was 61.

McLean died Monday, the team said. She was hired as the vice president of finance and human resources shortly after the Force 10 Hoops ownership group purchased the Storm to keep the team in Seattle, then was elevated to CFO in 2014.

“We are shocked by her unexpected passing, and profoundly aware of how important Tricia was to our Storm organization and the city’s sports community,” said Ginny Gilder, co-owner of the Storm. “She served as a member of our leadership team, but additionally Tricia was a dear partner and friend.”

McLean was there for three of the team’s four titles (2010, 2018, 2022). She guided the Storm through their most successful financial years in franchise history, while overseeing the team’s temporary relocation due to arena renovations, the 2020 season that was played in a bubble and the move back to Climate Pledge Arena in 2022.

She was also involved in the building of the team’s new practice facility, which is set to open this year.

McLean is survived by her husband Chuck and three children, Chelsea, Charlie and Julianne.

With Seattle Storm, Skylar Diggins-Smith finds a fresh start

Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith...

Mark Moschetti

With Seattle Storm, Skylar Diggins-Smith finds a fresh start

Skylar Diggins-Smith knew she needed a fresh start. Now, she will get to have it while playing alongside Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike and Ezi Magbegor with the Seattle Storm.

1 month ago

Seattle Storm Nneka Ogwumike...

Tim Booth

Seattle Storm make another splash by signing a former MVP

Former WNBA MVP and eight-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike signed with the Seattle Storm on Monday, the second big splash in free agency for the franchise.

1 month ago

Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith...

Doug Feinberg

Seattle Storm sign six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith

The Seattle Storm signed Skylar Diggins-Smith, a six-time WNBA All-Star, as free agency tipped off for the league Thursday.

2 months ago

Seattle Storm trade Kia Nurse...

The Associated Press

Seattle Storm trade Kia Nurse, 4th-overall pick to Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Sparks acquired guard Kia Nurse from the Seattle Storm in a trade Wednesday along with Seattle’s fourth-overall pick in April’s WNBA draft.

2 months ago

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

The Associated Press

Loyd wins scoring title, but Seattle Storm lose finale to Sparks

Jewell Loyd scored 28 points, setting a league record on her way to the scoring title, but the Los Angeles Sparks closed out the regular season with a 12-2 run to pull out a 91-89 victory over the Seattle Storm.

6 months ago

Seattle Storm...

The Associated Press

WNBA leading scorer Jewell Loyd signs extension with Storm

The Seattle Storm have signed All-Star guard Jewell Loyd to a multi-year contract extension as she wraps up the best season of her career.

6 months ago

Seattle Storm CFO Tricia McLean dies after suffering medical emergency at 61