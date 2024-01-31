Close
WSU star Charlisse Leger-Walker out for season with ACL injury

Jan 31, 2024, 12:09 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

WSU Charlisse Leger-Walker...

WSU guard Charlisse Leger-Walker drives against a UCLA defender on Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — WSU Cougars guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in the Cougars’ upset of then-No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

WSU knocks off No. 2 UCLA 85-82 despite injury to Charlisse Leger-Walker

School officials announced Wednesday that Leger-Walker would be out for the season to recover from reconstructive surgery.

Leger-Walker was averaging 13.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Cougars (15-6, 4-4 Pac-12) this season. She had two triple-doubles in 21 games.

“I am saddened to confirm the knee injury to Charlisse Leger-Walker is season ending,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said in a statement. “Charlisse has given her heart and soul to Washington State and this program. We are heartbroken she will not finish her career at WSU on the court. However, Charlisse will continue to impact our program to the best of her ability. There is zero doubt that Charlisse will come back better than ever. Charlisse will forever be remembered and honored as the greatest and winningest impact player in WSU women’s basketball history!”

Leger-Walker’s 1,743 career points rank third in school history. She also ranks second in 3-point baskets (199), third in minutes played (3,794) and fourth in scoring average (16.6), total baskets (607) and assists (389).

Washington State hosts No. 6 Colorado (17-3, 7-2) on Friday.

