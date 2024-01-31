Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Blackwood makes 32 saves, Sharks blank Kraken 2-0

Jan 30, 2024, 10:41 PM

Seattle Kraken San Jose Sharks Mackenzie Blackwood...

San Jose Sharks goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood defends against the Seattle Kraken. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BY BEN ROSS


The Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Marc-Edouard Vlasic broke a scoreless tie with 12:33 remaining and Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves as the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Tuesday night.

San Jose Sharks 2, Seattle Kraken 0: Box score

Jan Rutta added an empty-net goal for the Sharks, who have won four of their last five games to move two points ahead of the idle Chicago Blackhawks at the bottom of the NHL standings.

Blackwood earned his first shutout since December 2021 with the New Jersey Devils. It was San Jose’s first shutout of the season.

The Kraken outshot the Sharks 32-22, including 13-3 in the first period, but fell to 6-3 all-time against San Jose. Joey Daccord stopped 20 shots in the loss.

Vlasic’s goal was his fourth of the season and second in two games. He beat Daccord high blocker side on a wrist shot from the left point.

Ty Emberson and William Eklund picked up assists.

Rutta extended his point streak to five games, scoring his third goal of the season with 21 seconds left.

The Kraken have lost six of eight following a nine-game winning streak. They trail the Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators by two points for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

San Jose leading scorer Tomas Hertl missed the game due to a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At Philadelphia on Feb. 10 after the All-Star break.

San Jose Sharks: At Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Blackwood makes 32 saves, Sharks blank Kraken 2-0