The Seattle Mariners have made a trade with the Minnesota Twins to acquire one-time All-Star infielder Jorge Polanco.

Mariners Trade Breakdown: Who is new 2B Jorge Polanco?

The deal was announced by the Mariners on Monday night, roughly an hour after reports were first made by MLB insiders.

Heading to Minnesota in the move are four players – two MLB pitchers and two minor leagues: right-handed reliever Justin Topa, right-handed starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani, outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez and right-handed pitching prospect Darren Bowen. The Mariners are also including cash considerations in the trade.

“From the beginning of this offseason, Jorge was someone we identified as a perfect fit for our roster,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said in a press release. “As a switch-hitter with a long track record of success, he’s also renowned around the league for his work ethic and leadership skills. We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add such an impactful presence to both our lineup and clubhouse.”

Drayer: Mariners weren’t done – How Polanco addition fits

Polanco, 30, is a switch-hitter who has split his time in the big leagues between shortstop, second base and third base. He played the majority of the 2023 season at second base.

An All-Star in 2019, last season Polanco posted a slash line of .255/.335/.454 for a .789 OPS with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs over 80 games. His best season was 2021 when he hit 33 home runs with a .269/.323/.503 slash line for an .826 OPS.

Polanco has played his entire 10-year career thus far with Minnesota.

The addition of Polanco helps the Mariners fill out their infield, with Josh Rojas and Luis Urías expected to split time likely at third base with Polanco playing second.

Video: Instant Reaction on M’s trade – Drayer with Wyman & Bob

Polanco has two years of club control left on his contract and is due $10.5 million this season, per Spotrac. His contract includes a club option for 2025 at $12 million with a $750,000 buyout (also per Spotrac).

Topa, 32, was a breakout member of Seattle’s bullpen in 2023. The right-hander appeared in 75 games, finishing the year with a 2.61 ERA, 1.145 WHIP, and 61 strikeouts to 18 walks over 69 innings.

DeSclafani, 33, was acquired by the Mariners earlier this month in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. He went 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA, 1.254 WHIP and 79 strikeouts to 20 walks over 19 games (18 starts, 99 2/3 innings) with the Giants in 2023.

The 20-year-old Gonzalez, the No. 79 on MLB Pipeline’s most recent Top 100 prospects list, split time between Single-A Modesto and High-A Everett in 2023. Between the two levels, the native of Venezuela posted a .298/.361/.476 slash for an .837 OPS with 18 home runs, 84 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 116 games.

Bowen, 22, was a 13th-round MLB Draft pick out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke in 2022 by Seattle. He started 15 games and appeared in 19 total with Modesto in 2023, his first pro season, finishing with a 3.88 ERA, 1.096 WHIP and 59 strikeouts to 25 walks over 55 2/3 innings.

