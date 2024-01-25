The number of NFL teams left looking for a head coach is down to two, with the Seattle Seahawks joined in their search only by and Washington Commanders.

With the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons all filling their vacancies this week, which remaining candidate available to the Seahawks is most intriguing? And on the flip side, which name that has been in the mix is least intriguing?

During a recent edition of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, co-host and Seahawks insider Stacy Rost shared her opinion on the subject. Here’s a look at what she said.

Most Intriguing: Mike Macdonald

The Ravens’ defensive coordinator led an absolutely dominant defense in 2023, and Seattle fans may be well aware considering the Hawks’ worst loss of the season was a 37-3 thrashing at Baltimore. Or, as Rost pointed out, maybe fans need a reminder.

“I know that all of us have erased this from our memories, but if you can try to recover it, the Baltimore Ravens’ defense spanked Seattle earlier this season,” she said. “I mean, it was one of the most dominant – and in particular well-coached – defensive performances against Seattle I can remember seeing. It was like they knew everything Seattle’s offense was gonna do.”

That’s when the 36-year-old Macdonald’s name starting to pick up steam as a potential head coach in 2024.

“I remember so many conversations after that performance mentioning Mike Macdonald. His name started to come up a lot more in terms of national folks talking about that game,” Rost said.

There’s an issue, though. Macdonald’s Ravens are playing in the AFC Championship this weekend and could easily play until Feb. 11, which is the date of the Super Bowl. And because of the timing of when the Seahawks removed Pete Carroll as head coach, they missed the deadline to interview assistant coaches of teams who had a bye in the first week of the playoffs. Due to NFL guidelines for head coach interviews, Seattle won’t be able to talk to Macdonald for the first time until the Ravens’ season ends.

Despite that, it’s reportedly “known in NFL circles” that the Seahawks are interested in Macdonald, according to this article published Wednesday by Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Least Intriguing: Mike Kafka

From one Mike to another – and like with Macdonald, Rost’s opinion of Kafka is partially based on how the New York Giants offensive coordinator’s team looked against the Seahawks this year. That game is a bit easier to remember for Hawks fans: Seattle held New York out of the end zone completely in a 24-3 win.

Not exactly a shining example of the offensive expertise of Kafka, who was previously quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for head coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs.

“Mike Kafka, offensive coordinator for the Giants, does not especially intrigue me out of all these names,” Rost said. “It’s not because he doesn’t know football – he played football. He was a quarterback and a journeyman (in the NFL) so he was in several different systems and has plenty of exposure to different offenses. And I’m sure he’s a really smart guy, obviously worked with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and found a lot of success there. I just have not been as intrigued by the Giants offense.”

Listen to the full conversation from Wednesday’s Blue 88 segment in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

