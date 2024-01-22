Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Hall of Famer and Washington native Ryne Sandberg battling cancer

Jan 22, 2024, 1:18 PM

Ryne Sandberg...

Former Chicago Cubs player Ryne Sandberg waves to the crowd before throwing out a first pitch in 2017. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Hall of Fame second baseman and Washington state native Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

The 64-year-old Sandberg said Monday in a release put out by the Baseball Hall of Fame that he has started treatment.

“I am surrounded by my loving wife Margaret, our incredibly supportive family, the best medical care team, and our dear friends,” Sandberg said. “We will continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time for me and my family.”

Sandberg hit .285 with 282 homers, 1,061 RBIs and 344 steals in 16 seasons in the majors. He made his big league debut with Philadelphia in 1981 and appeared in 13 games with the Phillies before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs in January 1982.

Sandberg turned into one of the majors’ best all-around performers with the Cubs. He made 10 All-Star teams and won nine Gold Gloves. He also was the NL MVP in 1984.

He was inducted into Cooperstown in 2005.

“Part of what made Ryne a tremendous talent on the field was his quiet intensity, and we have no doubt he’ll bring the same tenacity to his fight,” Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark said in a statement.

“During this difficult time, we join Cubs fans in Chicago, and baseball fans everywhere, in sending love and support to Ryne and Margaret and the entire Sandberg family.”

Sandberg was raised in Spokane and was a three-sport star at North Central High School. He intended to play quarterback at WSU but instead went into pro baseball after being taken in the 20th round of the 1978 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Seattle Sports staff contributed to this post.

How Cal Raleigh heard about Mitch Haniger’s Mariners return

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Austin Voth...

The Associated Press

Austin Voth can earn $500K in bonuses in deal with Mariners

Right-hander Austin Voth can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for innings and starts as part of his $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Seattle Mariners.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger Cal Raleigh...

Brent Stecker

The fun story of how Cal Raleigh heard about Haniger’s Mariners return

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was enjoying a rare opportunity for recreation at T-Mobile Park when he heard Mitch Haniger was coming back.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Danny Farquhar...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: How former M’s reliever Danny Farquhar landed back with Mariners as a coach

New Seattle Mariners pitching strategist and assistant pitching coach Danny Farquhar joined the Hot Stove to discuss his journey.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Whit Merrifield free agency...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: 2 veteran infielders who make sense for Mariners in free agency

If the Seattle Mariners make another move to add a bat, Jon Morosi thinks we should keep an eye on two free-agent infielders.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Austin Voth...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer’s Notebook: Seattle Mariners sign local product to swing role

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports details the latest on the team, including the addition of a pitcher in free agency.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners general dugout...

Shannon Drayer

M’s Hot Stove: New coach Brant Brown dives into hitting strategy

New Seattle Mariners offensive coordinator and bench coach Brant Brown joined The Hot Stove Show and dove into the team's hitting.

6 days ago

Hall of Famer and Washington native Ryne Sandberg battling cancer