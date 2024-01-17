Fresh off of naming Jedd Fisch head football coach, the UW Huskies have confirmed a number of the assistants that will make up Fisch’s initial coaching staff.

One name in particular should jump out to Seattle sports fans.

Brennan Carroll, the son of former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, is following Fisch from Arizona to Washington to continue to be his offensive coordinator.

Like with the Wildcats, Brennan Carroll will also be UW Huskies offensive line coach.

The Fisch-Carroll connection goes way back. Fisch was quarterbacks coach on Pete Carroll’s first Seahawks coaching staff in 2010. Pete Carroll was also seen at Fisch’s introductory press conference Tuesday on the Washington campus, less than a week after his 14-year tenure with the Hawks ended.

Brennan Carroll held the OC job at Arizona for all three years Fisch was head coach. Prior to going to Tucson, he was on his dad’s Seahawks staff, first as assistant offensive line coach from 2015-19, then run game coordinator in 2020. He also coached under his dad at USC from 2002-09, and spent four years as an assistant with the University of Miami Hurricanes.

In addition to Carroll, six other hires to Fisch’s UW Huskies coaching staff have been announced. They include a couple of coaches returning to Washington: tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jordan Paopao and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty. Paopao coached the Huskies’ tight ends under both Steve Sarkisian and Chris Petersen, while Dougherty was Sarkisian’s passing game coordinator and QB coach from 2009-12.

Here are the four other announced hires:

• Kevin Cummings, wide receivers coach

• John Richardson, secondary coach

• Scottie Graham, running backs coach

• Tyler Owens, director of strength and conditioning

• Jason Kaufusi, run game coordinator and defensive line coach

