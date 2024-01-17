Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Brennan Carroll, son of Pete, named UW Huskies OC under Jedd Fisch

Jan 17, 2024, 1:58 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

UW Huskies Carroll Brennan coach...

Arizona offensive coordinator and OL coach Brennan Carroll during a 2021 game against BYU. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Fresh off of naming Jedd Fisch head football coach, the UW Huskies have confirmed a number of the assistants that will make up Fisch’s initial coaching staff.

One name in particular should jump out to Seattle sports fans.

UW Huskies hooked Jedd Fisch with chance to consistently contend for titles

Brennan Carroll, the son of former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, is following Fisch from Arizona to Washington to continue to be his offensive coordinator.

Like with the Wildcats, Brennan Carroll will also be UW Huskies offensive line coach.

The Fisch-Carroll connection goes way back. Fisch was quarterbacks coach on Pete Carroll’s first Seahawks coaching staff in 2010. Pete Carroll was also seen at Fisch’s introductory press conference Tuesday on the Washington campus, less than a week after his 14-year tenure with the Hawks ended.

Arizona Reporter: Potential UW Huskies transfer target, Fisch thoughts

Brennan Carroll held the OC job at Arizona for all three years Fisch was head coach. Prior to going to Tucson, he was on his dad’s Seahawks staff, first as assistant offensive line coach from 2015-19, then run game coordinator in 2020. He also coached under his dad at USC from 2002-09, and spent four years as an assistant with the University of Miami Hurricanes.

In addition to Carroll, six other hires to Fisch’s UW Huskies coaching staff have been announced. They include a couple of coaches returning to Washington: tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jordan Paopao and passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty. Paopao coached the Huskies’ tight ends under both Steve Sarkisian and Chris Petersen, while Dougherty was Sarkisian’s passing game coordinator and QB coach from 2009-12.

Caple: Where UW Huskies roster stands as Fisch takes over

Here are the four other announced hires:

Kevin Cummings, wide receivers coach
John Richardson, secondary coach
Scottie Graham, running backs coach
Tyler Owens, director of strength and conditioning
Jason Kaufusi, run game coordinator and defensive line coach

Three takeaways from Jedd Fisch’s first UW Huskies press conference

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

UW Huskies

UW Huskies roster...

Christian Caple

Caple: Where UW Huskies roster stands as Jedd Fisch takes over

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple breaks down where every position stands after the football program's big coaching change.

7 minutes ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch...

Cameron Van Til

UW hooked Jedd Fisch with chance to consistently contend for titles

"I chose this university because you believe that every year is a championship year,” new UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch said.

7 hours ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch coach...

Adam Lewis

3 takeaways from Jedd Fisch’s 1st UW Huskies press conference

Adam Lewis breaks down what stands out from the introductory press conference for new UW Huskies head football coach Jedd Fisch.

1 day ago

UW Huskies coach transfer target Arizona Jonah Coleman...

Stacy Rost

Arizona Reporter: Potential UW Huskies transfer target, Fisch thoughts

The Arizona Daily Star's Justin Spears, who covers Arizona Wildcats football, spoke to Bump and Stacy after the UW Huskies hired Jedd Fisch.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Kalen DeBoer...

Brandon Gustafson

Dannen had ‘inkling around Thanksgiving’ DeBoer may leave UW

UW Huskies athletic director Troy Dannen shared his perspective on Kalen DeBoer leaving Washington for Alabama when he joined Brock & Salk.

1 day ago

UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch...

Brent Stecker

Hasselbeck, Huard share thoughts on UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch

Matt Hasselbeck, who spent a year with new UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch as his QB coach with the Seahawks, joined Brock and Salk on Monday.

2 days ago

Brennan Carroll, son of Pete, named UW Huskies OC under Jedd Fisch