Who knew the end of the Seahawks’ Pete Carroll era would bring Russell Wilson back to Seattle?

Not only that, but it brought Wilson back together with another star of Carroll’s most successful teams in a more positive manner than maybe anybody expected.

A day after Carroll’s tenure as Seahawks head coach ended, he joined Brock and Salk for an exclusive final edition of The Pete Carroll Show, which will air at 8 a.m. Friday on Seattle Sports. During the conversation, he detailed how what had been a sad day for sports fans in the Pacific Northwest ended in happiness for himself and many of his former players.

Carroll was the focus of a celebration Wednesday night with a host of Seahawks players new and old at Legion in Bellevue, a restaurant owned by two of the most notable members of the famed Legion of Boom defense, Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman (more on him in a minute).

How did it come together? Carroll said they got the word out to see if “we can get the band together” at Legion, and then “guys just started showing up out of nowhere.”

Including somebody nobody could have expected: Wilson, Carroll’s former franchise quarterback who was traded by the Seahawks two years ago to the Denver Broncos amidst rumors that he wanted more say in Seattle’s operations.

“We had a great evening, and we’re having a blast. I’m in heaven just in the middle of all the guys and just having fun hugging it up,” Carroll said. “Out of nowhere, door opens up… and in walks Russell… Out of nowhere, Russ just hit the scene. They flew up from San Diego or something like that and surprised us, which just made it really fun.”

How was it seeing Wilson?

“It was great to see all those guys, great to see Russ. He had a blast with it and he knew he was surprising us,” Carroll said. “… It was a great night hanging out. What was it? It was just back to the old days is really what it was.”

Carroll had a funny story about leaving for the night, when he ran into Wilson and Sherman – together.

“I’m walking out the door at the end of it and we’re getting ready to go, and Richard and Russell are standing in the doorway. And they both looked at me (and) said, ‘Look what had to happen for you to get us two talking to one another and having fun.’ It was a great moment.”

Carroll shared another funny line from the night involving former Pro Bowl wide receiver Doug Baldwin.

“It was a really pretty scene of Seahawk lore and heritage and background,” he said. “At one point, it’s Lawyer Milloy, Kam Chancellor, Quandre Diggs, Jamal (Adams) – all of the safeties and the DBs were all just in one big circle, you know. It just tied things together in a really gorgeous way. It was really, really fun. I felt like I was in heaven. … And Doug standing there saying, ‘Not one of you guys could cover me.’ He said, ‘I’m open standing right here, right now.’ It was priceless. Just priceless.”

