Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Should Adams play again this year for Seahawks? Wyman weighs in

Dec 20, 2023, 9:37 AM | Updated: 10:34 am

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. reacts in front of Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams on Nov. 5, 2023. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BY ADAM LEWIS


Seattle Sports Contributor

Should Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams play again this season?

In a guest interview Tuesday on Bump and Stacy, afternoon host Dave Wyman cast doubt on whether the safety should return from injury.

Wyman: Williams and Jackson were ‘unsung heroes’ for Seattle Seahawks

Adams did not play (knee) in Monday night’s 20-17 win over the Eagles and did not watch the game from the sidelines. Backup safety Julian Love made two crucial interceptions in the fourth quarter, including one that sealed the victory in the final seconds.

Wyman thinks Adams simply isn’t close to 100%.

“I’m not sure if we’re going to see him this year again or not,” Wyman said. “I feel like that injury is a lot worse than we think. But I would say Julian (Love) is great in coverage. I think he can do pretty much everything, (including) play in the box. Same thing with Quandre Diggs. I think Diggs had a couple of really nice hits last night.”

“I don’t know about Jamal,” he added. “I don’t know how much of him we’re going to see out there.”

Adams has struggled in pass coverage for much of this season after missing most of last year with a torn quad. In the Seahawks’ loss to Dallas earlier this month, he gave up the go-ahead touchdown to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The next week in a loss to San Francisco, he allowed a 54-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel.

The Seahawks have tried to play to Adams’ perceived strengths–providing run support and rushing the passer–and use him as a hybrid linebacker. But that hasn’t worked well, either. Adams hasn’t recorded a sack in nine games.

“Watching him in that San Francisco game, there were a couple of plays that he didn’t make that I know he would make (if healthy),” Wyman said. “I talked a lot last week about him trying to take on blockers, and he just doesn’t have it. Back in 2020 when he was playing really well and in 2021 he would just rip receivers and tight ends to the ground. Now he can’t do that because he can’t plant on that leg.”

In his weekly appearance on Brock and Salk, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects Adams to play this week against the Tennessee Titans.

The good news: it could be a soft landing for him in pass coverage. Titans quarterback Will Levis suffered an ankle injury this weekend and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready by Sunday, leaving Ryan Tannehill as the presumptive starter. But Titans running back Derrick Henry still poses a formidable challenge in the run game.

“We need him,” Carroll said of Adams. “I think this is going to maximize his chance of finishing the season.”

Wyman, who had a nine-year NFL career at linebacker, isn’t so sure Adams would make a big difference in the run game if he does play.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any big loss because of Jamal,” he said. “He’s not playing up to his potential. If he was playing well I’d worry more about the middle of the field.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Bumpus: How Seattle Seahawks limited explosive plays vs Eagles
• Huard: Grading Drew Lock’s play in Seahawks’ win over Eagles
• Seahawks Injuries: Where things stand with Geno, Adams, Witherspoon
• The Next Day: How Seattle Seahawks got big win, boosted playoff hopes
• ‘He deserved it’: Seattle Seahawks rally around Lock, who delivers epic game-winner
• Behind Lock’s game-winning TD for Seattle Seahawks was Geno’s support
• Seahawks Instant Reaction: A chaotic comeback beats Eagles
• Watch: Drew Lock leads Seattle Seahawks over Eagles with 92-yard TD drive

Wyman & Bob

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: How Seahawks limited explosive plays vs Eagles

After allowing plenty of explosive plays against the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks were able to keep the Eagles in check on Monday.

20 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Is competition good for Seahawks players like QB Geno Smith & S Jamal Adams?

Is competition good for Seahawks players like QB Geno Smith & S Jamal Adams? Can it help this team make a push to the playoffs this season and potentially more success in the future? Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost talk about what they saw from some of the Seahawks backups and whether or not it […]

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

The Next Day: How Seahawks got big win, boosted playoff hopes

The Seattle Seahawks snapped a big losing streak with a win over the Eagles. Stacy Rost breaks down what's sticking with her on Tuesday.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks JSN Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: How the Seahawks should use JSN moving forward

With rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba more comfortable in the Seattle Seahawks' offense, Michael Bumpus sees a specific role for him.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Stacy Rost

A.J. Pierzynski dives into what’s frustrating him about the Mariners

Former MLB catcher and current analyst A.J. Pierzynski joined Bump & Stacy to talk all things Seattle Mariners on Friday.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks OL Evan Brown on expectations for the O-Line and offense the rest of the season

Seattle Seahawks OL Evan Brown joined Micahel Bumpus, Stacy Rost and Dave Wyman his season so far with the Seahawks. What’s different about this year so far compared to years past? How good can this Seahawks offense be the rest of the season? What are his expectations for himself? He answers that and much more […]

6 days ago

Should Adams play again this year for Seahawks? Wyman weighs in