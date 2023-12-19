Huard: Grading Drew Lock’s play in Seahawks’ win over Eagles

With the Seattle Seahawks trailing by four points and less than two minutes remaining, backup quarterback Drew Lock led the team 92 yards down the field for a late touchdown in a 20-17 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch: Drew Lock leads Seattle Seahawks over Eagles with 92-yard TD drive

Lock finished the day with 22 completions on 33 attempts for 208 yards and the touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Of those 208 yards, 92 came on that final drive.

So how did Lock grade out on Monday? Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard broke it down during Tuesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

“I would say in the B range, to be honest with you,” Huard said. “… Yes, he missed (Zach) Charbonnet on a little out route. It’s not always the easiest to throw to running backs. Yeah, he was low on that (out route) to DK (Metcalf).”

But Lock did some things that really impressed Huard.

“He had a bunch of other great third-down throws where he stood in the pocket, protection was good,” Huard said. “I love him in play-action. Some of those play-action shots down the field (like where they) get a PI on DK, that was a beautifully thrown ball. The deep stuff, they didn’t do much of it, they didn’t put the ball down down the field very much – I wish they would have and could have and should have maybe created a few more of those one on ones and go routes.”

Ultimately, Lock earned a B grade for his time.

“I thought his line of scrimmage composure was good, I thought he checked to a bunch of stuff and that he got him in and out of the huddle pretty clean,” Huard said. “I thought on a wet cold night, was he perfect by any means? No. But he outplayed the other guy.”

The “other guy” is Jalen Hurts, who finished second in MVP voting last season and guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. Additionally, Lock helped the Seahawks snap a four-game losing streak to get them back to .500.

“On an awfully big night where they had to have it, he made the biggest plays when they mattered the most on that final drive,” Huard said of Lock.

Listen to the full second hour of Tuesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks Injuries: Where things stand with Geno, Adams, Witherspoon

• The Next Day: How Seattle Seahawks got big win, boosted playoff hopes

• ‘He deserved it’: Seattle Seahawks rally around Lock, who delivers epic game-winner

• Behind Lock’s game-winning TD for Seattle Seahawks was Geno’s support

• Seahawks Instant Reaction: A chaotic comeback beats Eagles

• Watch: Drew Lock leads Seattle Seahawks over Eagles with 92-yard TD drive

Follow @TheBGustafson