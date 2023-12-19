It took almost two full seasons, but Drew Lock had his shining moment with the Seattle Seahawks, leading the team on a game-winning 92-yard touchdown drive against the Philadelphia Eagles on a series that started with less than 2 minutes remaining.

Lock, who started in place of the injured Geno Smith for the second week in a row, started the game slow, but ultimately made a few big throws to win the game, with none bigger than his touchdown pass to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Lock made his first start since Week 18 of 2021 last week in San Francisco in a loss. After Monday’s big win over Philly, Lock was very reflective after the game. And he was especially appreciative of Smith, who he’s been backing up for these past two seasons.

After the game-winning touchdown by Lock, TV cameras caught the two Seattle Seahawks QBs celebrating together.

Geno hyping up Drew 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/mSusPLUkNC — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2023

When asked about that moment and his relationship with Smith, it was clear how much it meant to Lock.

“That’s like an unsung hero these last two weeks, man,” Lock said.

"The encouragement that he's given me … I appreciate him more than words can describe." – Drew Lock on fellow @seahawks QB Geno Smith pic.twitter.com/YAj7JVfQk7 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 19, 2023

Lock told reporters that Smith has given him all sorts of encouragement and pep talks these two weeks.

“It was so cool that when roles flipped and I was going to go be the starter that he did the same thing for me that I was trying to do for him,” Lock said. “That’s just an unselfish dude in there. I just appreciate him more than words can describe.”

That was on full display before Lock led the Seahawks down the field, as he said Smith gave him quite the message before that drive started.

“Talking to me before that 2-minute (drill), ‘You’re the best player on this field. You’re going to lead us down this field right now. Go get it done,'” Lock recalled. “Just things like that. It’s really cool.”

“Just a savvy vet, man, Knows a lot about ball and it’s really comforting having him in the room,” Lock later added.

Celebrating with Smith, but this time as the guy who led the Seahawks to victory, was a bit of a full-circle moment, Lock said.

“I think we hugged like 10 times in the locker room tonight. He was just so excited for me,” Lock said. “I appreciate the genuine excitement out of him towards me because that’s not an easy thing to do … He wants to be out there every single snap. But I just appreciate his pure joy for me and likewise I’ve been giving pure joy to him.”

