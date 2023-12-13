Close
WYMAN AND BOB

Wyman: Confident in Seahawks’ Drew Lock if he starts vs Eagles?

Dec 13, 2023, 2:30 PM

Seattle Seahawks Drew Lock...

Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock throws a pass against the 49ers on Dec. 10, 2023. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Drew Lock finally made his first start as the Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback last Sunday, playing admirably in place of the injured Geno Smith in a 28-16 loss to the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers.

After four straight losses, last quarter of Seahawks’ season is crucial

If Smith’s groin injury isn’t healed enough by the time the Hawks play on Monday Night Football another NFC power, the Philadelphia Eagles, should fans be confident in Lock leading Seattle’s offense again?

Seahawks Radio Network color commentator Dave Wyman was asked that exact question during Tuesday’s edition of Wyman and Bob on Seattle Sports, and his answer was positive. But his confidence in Lock is conditional.

“I’m confident in him going out and playing against the Eagles,” said Wyman, who played linebacker in the NFL with the Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

But?

“(Do) I feel like he can be the starter for next year and years to come? I’m not there. I’m not there,” Wyman said.

Can Drew Lock be the Seattle Seahawks’ QB?

Lock completed 22 of 31 pass attempts against the 49ers with two touchdowns, two interceptions and four sacks taken. It worked out to a 92 passer rating and 41.5 QB rating.

It wasn’t the first time Lock saw action this season, though. He twice came into games earlier in 2023 as Smith had in-game injuries checked out. On Oct. 2 in a 24-3 win over the New York Giants, Lock made six pass attempts, completing two for 63 yards. He had a rougher time on Nov. 19 in a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, throwing 2 for 6 for just three yards and an interception.

“I’m confident that he’s going to have more of a game like he did against San Francisco than what we saw when he was in there with the Rams for six or seven plays – threw an interception, didn’t look very good,” Wyman said. “He threw one in the dirt in the Giant game on Monday night. Now all of a sudden I think he’s starting to look good, so that’s where I am. I’ll be comfortable with him starting.”

Lock, a second-round pick by Denver in 2019, played 24 games with the Broncos from 2019-21, then was sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade in March 2022. He competed with Smith prior to last season for the Seahawks’ starting QB job, but after illness prevented Lock from making a preseason start, Smith took the ball and ran with it, earning a Pro Bowl nod and Comeback Player of the Year honors.

There’s wasn’t a lot of time to plan Lock’s start against the 49ers, as Smith injured his groin in practice late last week and was a gametime decision Sunday. Will the possibility of more time practicing this week with the first team help Lock if he were to start again on Monday?

“The only thing I worry about is that sometimes guys are better off just going out there and letting it flow, and not having had all of these successes and failures during the week with the reps,” Wyman said. “You just go out there and go, ‘Hey, I’m gonna wing it, I’m gonna do what I do.’ It’s sort of freeing. … I’m hoping that he’s not that kind of guy. But I can just say this – we have talked to him before, talked to him right after the game. He is the most steady personality.”

Listen to the full “Roll the Tape” segment from Tuesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

