The Big Plays: Seattle Seahawks fall 28-16 to San Francisco 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks’ midseason spin is turning into a late-season one.

The Hawks lost 28-16 to the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, pushing Seattle’s losing streak to four.

Niners 28, Seahawks 16: Instant Reaction | Recap | Box score

Seattle fell to 6-7 on the season despite an admirable effort by backup quarterback Drew Lock, who made his first start in two seasons with the Seahawks. Regular starter Geno Smith was inactive with a groin injury suffered this week in practice.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Seahawks next week, as they’ll meet the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Tempers flare in Hawks’ loss to 49ers; DK among two ejected

Here’s a look at the big plays from Sunday’s loss.

First quarter

• The Niners wasted no time getting on the board, with superstar running back Christian McCaffrey taking a handoff on the opening play from scrimmage 72 yards, giving San Francisco an almost immediate goal-line opportunity.

On the very next play, Jordan Mason plunged into the end zone from the 3-yard line for a touchdown, making it 7-0 San Francisco less than a minute into the game.

• Drew Lock and star receiver DK Metcalf had an answer for the Seahawks, connecting on this beautiful 31-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7 just over five minutes into the first quarter. Per Next Gen Stats, it was the fourth-most improbable TD pass of the year.

What’s to make of Drew Lock playing solid in first Seahawks start?

Second quarter

• With Seattle leading 10-7 thanks to a Jason Myers field goal, the defense preserved the lead with this Julian Love interception of 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

We LOVE to see it. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hach5tMdr4 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 10, 2023

• San Francisco took the lead back when its own star wideout, Deebo Samuel, turned a Purdy pass into a 54-yard touchdown. That made it 14-10 with 8:18 until halftime.

Third quarter

• As Purdy scrambled out of the pocket, San Francisco receiver Brandon Aiyuk got behind the Seahawks’ secondary for a 45-yard gain to open a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Samuel would eventually punch it in from a yard out on an end-around, pushing the Niners’ lead to 21-10.

• The Seahawks got back within a score by using some trickery that was probably familiar to San Francisco. Lock faked to both his left and right, then hit tight end Colby Parkinson down the middle for a 25-yard touchdown, which looked a lot like a touchdown Purdy threw to 49ers tight end George Kittle last season against the Seahawks (watch here). Seattle failed a two-point try, however, leaving the score 21-16.

Fourth quarter

• Speaking of Kittle, he made his presence known two plays into the final frame with a 44-yard touchdown reception from Purdy, pushing San Francisco’s lead to a much more comfortable 28-16.

• The Seahawks’ chances of mounting a comeback took a hit when a deep back from Lock intended for Metcalf was picked off by Ji’Ayir Brown with about 14 minutes to go. (But not that big of a hit, as you’ll soon see.)

• Seattle’s defense produced a takeaway of its own just two plays later, with Love adding a forced fumble to his earlier interception. Riq Woolen fell on the fumble for the recovery, as the Seahawks started a new drive at its own 20 with a little over 13 minutes left.

• An interception by Niners linebacker Fred Warner pretty much ended any hopes the Seahawks had left – and set off a fracas on the field between the two rival teams, after which Metcalf and San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were ejected.

Seattle Seahawks’ Metcalf hopes to gain right kind of attention learning, using ASL

Follow @BrentStecker