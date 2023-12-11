Tempers flare between Seahawks, 49ers; DK among 2 ejected

The Seattle Seahawks’ comeback effort came up short in San Francisco, and the two heated rivals wound up in a scrum late in the game that resulted in two ejections.

The Hawks were down 28-16 and facing fourth-and-long late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Drew Lock’s pass sailed high as he was hit while throwing it. Star 49ers linebacker Fred Warner wound up with an interception, and when he began his return, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf lifted Warner up and essentially suplexed him. Warner pitched the ball to a teammate, and that’s when things took a turn.

With Metcalf on the ground, Warner hit him up high and from behind. The two then got face-to-face with Metcalf grabbing Warner’s facemask.

Once the play finished, benches cleared and there was plenty of pushing and shoving from both sides.

Starting 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir wound up shoving Metcalf in the facemask as well.

When the dust finally settled, Metcalf and Lenoir were each issued unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and ejected from the game with just 3:30 left to play.

Sunday was the second time Metcalf has been ejected in his career, with the other coming in Green Bay in 2021. He has also been issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for his play and after-the-whistle physicality.

Metcalf was visibly frustrated throughout the game.

On Seattle’s first drive, Lock found Metcalf for a 31-yard touchdown, but that was most of Metcalf’s production for the day. He caught two of four targets for 52 yards and the score.

The TV cameras for FOX, which aired the game, caught Metcalf slamming his helmet down in frustration on the sideline, breaking a helmet warmer in the process.

The Seahawks suffered their fourth loss in a row on Sunday. It’s the first time the team has lost four in a row under head coach Pete Carroll since he took over in 2010.

The loss also drops the Seahawks to 6-7 on the year. Seattle has lost five of its last six after starting the season 5-2.

