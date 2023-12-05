Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win tickets to the Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off!

Dec 5, 2023, 3:36 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

...

In a rematch of last season’s NCAA West Regional Final, Gonzaga will take on UConn in the Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off. The game pits two teams appearing in ESPN’s preseason top 25, with Gonzaga ranked No. 7 and UConn holding the No. 5 ranking. Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Seattle Sports has your chance to win 4 tickets! Enter below starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023 through Sunday, December 10, 2023, for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone. Guests are permitted to bring ONE CLEAR BAG that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size OR small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4.5″x 6.5″ in size.

 

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Hawks Live on Seattle Sports

Hawks Live is back for 2023, broadcasting live for the second year, from Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

2 days ago

...

No Author

Back to Action Campaign with the Seattle Seahawks

Join Northwest Harvest, along with the stations of Bonneville Seattle, Safeway, the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Food Coalition for the “Back to Action” campaign.

4 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco!

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Sebastian Maniscalco live at Climate Pledge Arena on October 25, 2024!

5 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see Nikki Glaser!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Nikki Glaser live from Moore Theatre on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 7:00 PM!

5 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to see the Rolling Stones!

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win four tickets to see the Rolling Stones live from Lumen Field on May 15, 2024!

14 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Jinks!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Jinks live at from Tacoma Dome on March 7, 2024!

16 days ago

Win tickets to the Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off!