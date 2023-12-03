Rice, Jones combine for 46 as WSU beats Portland State 71-61

PULLMAN, Wa. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, freshman Myles Rice scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes, and Washington State held off Portland State 71-61 on Saturday afternoon.

WSU 71, Portland State 61: Stats

Myles into double figures! He has been finding all the alleys and cracks into the key. What a finish from the freshman and he converts at the line.#GoCougs // #CVE // @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/BP6y0lk5JJ — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) December 2, 2023

The Cougars (6-1), whose only loss this season has been to Mississippi State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-off, remain unbeaten at home in five starts. Portland State (6-2) lost its first road game in four starts.

KJ Allen scored at the basket with seven seconds left to keep the game tied, 31-31 at intermission and it remained a one possession game well into the second half. Portland State got a 3-pointer from Ismail Habib six minutes into the half and Hunter Woods added a layup to give the Vikings a 48-44 lead with 12:29 left.

Rice and Jones then took over, combining to score 18 of the Cougars’ final 27 points. Rice started the run with a three-point play and followed it with a layup to take the lead. Jones hit from distance to put WSU in front by four. Kymany Houinsou’s three-point play with 4:27 left made it 61-55 and Washington State closed out the game on a 10-6 run.

Jones scored 14 points over his season average by hitting 11 of 15 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line. Rice was 7 of 14 from the field and 5-for-5 from the line and has scored in double figures in six of the team’s seven games. Houinsou added 10 points.

Washington State finished shooting 28 of 55 from the field (50.9%) but was just 2 of 11 from behind the arc.

Allen and Isaiah Johnson each scored 11 points and Jorell Saterfield and Habib each added 10 for the Vikings.

Washington State plays host to UC Riverside on Wednesday. Portland State plays cross-town Division III-rival Lewis and Clark on Wednesday.

WSU Cougars beat EWU 82-72 behind Myles Rice’s 28 points