WSU Cougars beat EWU 82-72 behind Myles Rice’s 28 points

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman Myles Rice had career highs of six 3-pointers and 28 points and the WSU Cougars pulled away inside the final nine minutes to beat Eastern Washington 82-72 on Monday night.

WSU Cougars 82, EWU Eagles 72: Box score

Mason Williams scored eight straight points on a pair of 3s and a jumper to pull Eastern Washington to 58-56 with 8:11 remaining. Washington State answered with 10-0 surge, highlighted by Andrej Jakimovski’s three-point play and 3-pointer, that stretched the lead to 68-56 with 5:27 to play.

Jake Kyman hit a 3 for Eastern Washington that cut the deficit to 78-72 before Washington State sealed it at the free-throw line.

Rice finished 9-of-16 shooting from the field and 6 of 8 from long range as he continued his strong start, having scored in double figures in five of his first six games.

Rice with a new career high! He's up to 22 points to lead all scorers and keep the Cougs up by 10.#GoCougs // #CVE // @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/knXvCEeHiW — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) November 28, 2023

Oscar Cluff added 12 points for Washington State (5-1). Jakimovski and Rueben Chinyelu scored 11 points apiece and Isaac Jones had 10.

Ethan Price scored 17 points and Casey Jones had 16 for Eastern Washington (1-5).

Washington State took the lead for good about four minutes into the game. Rice’s 15 first-half points helped the Cougars build a 40-34 halftime lead. WSU had 12-point advantages in each half.

The Cougars entered play leading the nation with 37 blocks, but didn’t swat any shots against the Eagles.

Eastern Washington plays at Southern California on Wednesday. WSU hosts Portland State on Saturday.

