Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Bouanga scores as LAFC knocks Sounders out of MLS Playoffs

Nov 26, 2023, 9:43 PM

Seattle Sounders...

Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga controls the ball on Nov. 26, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored his fourth goal of the MLS Cup playoffs in the 30th minute, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made seven saves, and defending champion Los Angeles FC advanced to the Western Conference final with a 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night.

Bouanga got one chance at goal and didn’t miss, scoring in his sixth straight game and sending LAFC home for the conference championship game against the Houston Dynamo next Saturday.

It also kept alive LAFC’s hopes of becoming the first back-to-back champion since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12.

Bouanga was the Golden Boot winner during the regular season with 20 goals and he added three more in LAFC’s opening round victory over Vancouver. His goal came despite Seattle controlling play for most of the first half and having two great chances in the opening five minutes that were denied by Crepeau.

Bouanga’s shot was the only attempt LAFC put on goal in the first half and it finished with only two shots on target in the match.

They were fortunate to have Crepeau on the other end.

The Sounders 19-game playoff unbeaten streak at home came to an end. Seattle had not lost a home playoff match since losing to Portland in the 2013 postseason.

Crepeau’s big night started almost immediately as he pushed aside Josh Atencio’s left-footed shot from the top of the penalty area in the opening moments. His better save came in the fourth minute when Jordan Morris outran Giorgio Chiellini on a breakaway, but Crepeau quickly left his net and was able to swat Morris’ chip attempt.

Seattle pressed in the final 20 minutes and Crepeau answered every attempt by the Sounders, denying shots from distance by Alex Roldan, Joao Paulo and Albert Rusnak’s chance in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

More Seattle Sounders news

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Sounders eliminate Dallas 1-0 in rubber match, will host LAFC in semifinals

Albert Rusnák scored a first-half goal as the Seattle Sounders eliminated FC Dallas 1-0 in the first-round MLS Cup series.

16 days ago

Seattle Sounders FC Dallas...

The Associated Press

FC Dallas tops Seattle Sounders 3-1 to force deciding third match

Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira scored in the first 18 minutes and FC Dallas cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, forcing a third match to settle the first-round playoff series.

22 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Rusnák, Frei help Sounders beat Dallas 2-0 in playoffs opener

Albert Rusnák scored on a first-half penalty kick, and Stefan Frei posted his 12th career clean sheet in the postseason as the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 2-0.

27 days ago

Seattle Sounders Paul Rothrock...

The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders Postseason: MLS playoffs kick off with new format

As the Seattle Sounders begin the Major League Soccer playoffs, there's a new twist: the opening round is a best-of-three series.

28 days ago

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Sounders clinch top-4 seed with 2-0 win over St. Louis City

Stefan Frei registered his league-leading 14th clean sheet of the season Saturday night in the Seattle Sounders' 2-0 victory over St. Louis City.

1 month ago

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Sounders’ Frei, Whitecaps’ Takaoka duel in scoreless draw

Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for Vancouver to offset Stefan Frei's league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season as the Whitecaps played the Seattle Sounders to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

2 months ago

Bouanga scores as LAFC knocks Sounders out of MLS Playoffs