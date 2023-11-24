With all eyes on the Seattle Seahawks’ huge primetime Thanksgiving game against the San Francisco 49ers, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba stole the show.

The 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick produced a candidate for catch of the year, reeling in a long bomb from quarterback Geno Smith as the Hawks tried to mount a comeback against the NFC West leaders.

With Seattle trailing 24-10 and facing third-and-9 at its own 11, “JSN” made an unbelievable grab to gain 34 yards. And this was far from an ordinary reception. Smith-Njigba needed all the extension he could get, so he somehow snagged Smith’s throw with his right hand alone.

Watch it here:

As sweet as pumpkin pie. pic.twitter.com/otCBkm1YVN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2023

That proved to be an important gain for the Seahawks, setting up their second field goal of the day as they tried to chip away at what had been a 24-3 deficit at halftime.

The nature of JSN’s catch, and the fact it happened on Thanksgiving, immediately drew comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.’s memorable one-handed catch for the New York Giants on the same date nine years prior.

What a play by Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the anniversary of Odell Beckham Jr.’s catch! pic.twitter.com/MowKWPU7ZZ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 24, 2023

Smith-Njigba, an Ohio State product, has been establishing himself more and more in Seattle’s offense after a slow start to the season. He had just 62 receiving yards through the first four games, but he had at least three catches and 40 yards in each of the next six games.

This isn’t the first time this season a Seahawks rookie receiver made a catch worthy of candidacy for catch of the year. On Oct. 22, undrafted standout Jake Bobo used some astounding footwork to pull in a touchdown catch in a Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Watch that here.

