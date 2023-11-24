Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Watch: Seahawks rookie JSN’s 1-hand grab draws comparisons to OBJ

Nov 23, 2023, 7:53 PM | Updated: 10:01 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a one-handed catch in front of Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a one-handed catch in front of Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a one-handed catch in front of Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a one-handed catch in front of Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a one-handed catch in front of Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a one-handed catch in front of Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks hauls in a one-handed catch in front of Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

With all eyes on the Seattle Seahawks’ huge primetime Thanksgiving game against the San Francisco 49ers, rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba stole the show.

San Francisco 49ers 31, Seattle Seahawks 13: Instant Reaction | Recap | Stats

The 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick produced a candidate for catch of the year, reeling in a long bomb from quarterback Geno Smith as the Hawks tried to mount a comeback against the NFC West leaders.

With Seattle trailing 24-10 and facing third-and-9 at its own 11, “JSN” made an unbelievable grab to gain 34 yards. And this was far from an ordinary reception. Smith-Njigba needed all the extension he could get, so he somehow snagged Smith’s throw with his right hand alone.

Watch it here:

That proved to be an important gain for the Seahawks, setting up their second field goal of the day as they tried to chip away at what had been a 24-3 deficit at halftime.

The nature of JSN’s catch, and the fact it happened on Thanksgiving, immediately drew comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.’s memorable one-handed catch for the New York Giants on the same date nine years prior.

Smith-Njigba, an Ohio State product, has been establishing himself more and more in Seattle’s offense after a slow start to the season. He had just 62 receiving yards through the first four games, but he had at least three catches and 40 yards in each of the next six games.

This isn’t the first time this season a Seahawks rookie receiver made a catch worthy of candidacy for catch of the year. On Oct. 22, undrafted standout Jake Bobo used some astounding footwork to pull in a touchdown catch in a Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Watch that here.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

What They Said: Seahawks break down blowout loss to 49ers
Huard: Seahawks need rookie Derick Hall to step up in pass rush
Digging into Seattle Seahawks’ ‘maddening’ penalty issue

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

What They Said: Seahawks break down blowout loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks suffered a lopsided loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday that left players and coaches lamenting a slow start.

8 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks 49ers...

The Associated Press

Recap: McCaffrey, NFC West-leading 49ers beat Seahawks 31-13

Christian McCaffrey rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and the San Francisco 49ers rolled to a 31-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

59 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks 49ers Brandon Aiyuk...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction: 49ers blow Seahawks out on Thanksgiving

After the Seattle Seahawks' 31-13 loss on Thanksgiving night to the NFC West-leading 49ers, Seattle Sports' voices share their thoughts.

1 hour ago

Seattle Seahawks Derick Hall...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: Seahawks need rookie Derick Hall to step up in pass rush

With the Seattle Seahawks' pass rush struggling outside of Boye Mafe, Brock Huard wants to see more from a highly-drafted rookie.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks Inactives: Geno in, Walker out in key game with 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks have their QB, Geno Smith, against the San Francisco 49ers, but top rusher Kenneth Walker III won't play vs the 49ers.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Kenneth Walker...

Brandon Gustafson

Geno questionable, Walker doubtful to play for Seahawks vs 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks have listed Geno Smith as questionable and Kenneth Walker III as doubtful to play on Thursday against the 49ers.

1 day ago

Watch: Seahawks rookie JSN’s 1-hand grab draws comparisons to OBJ