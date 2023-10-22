Jake Bobo already has an improbable story as an undrafted rookie making solid contributions for the Seattle Seahawks’ offense. But on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, he upped the ante when it comes to improbable.

Seahawks 20, Cardinals 10: Big Plays | Reaction | Recap | Stats

Bobo made an amazing touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone, giving Seattle a 14-7 lead over Arizona in the second quarter of the eventual 20-10 Hawks win. How amazing? It wasn’t called a touchdown on the field and had to be reviewed, where the referees found that he somehow, someway just got his right foot down before being pushed out of bounds.

It honestly doesn’t sound nearly as good as it looks. You simply have to see it to believe it, so here are a few videos of the 18-yard score, including a slow-motion view:

JAKE BOBO HAS JUST MADE THE MOST INSANE TOUCHDOWN CATCH YOU'LL SEE TODAY! 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lZaGVNieAE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023

EVERY ANGLE 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/ss6AKaX7LB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2023

Per Next Gen Stats, Bobo’s catch from quarterback Geno Smith was the most improbable touchdown pass of the 2023 NFL season thus far, with a completion probability of just 15.9%.

It was the second big catch of the day for the 25-year-old Bobo, who quickly became a fan favorite this offseason after joining the team in free agency when he went undrafted out of UCLA. The 6-foot-4, 207-pound Bobo also had a 31-yard catch during Seattle’s first offensive drive. He finished Sunday with four catches for 61 yards, both career-highs.

Bobo came into the game with four catches on six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown this season. He nearly matched that yardage before halftime at Lumen Field.

He’s not the only rookie wideout to break out on Sunday, either.

With DK out, Seahawks rookies Bobo, JSN come up huge

With leading receiver DK Metcalf inactive against the Cardinals due to injury, Bobo and first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up the slack. JSN caught his first pro touchdown in the first quarter and had four receptions for 63 yards at the break.

