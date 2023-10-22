Seahawks Inactives: DK Metcalf to miss 1st NFL game, 2 OLs out

For the first time in his NFL career, DK Metcalf will not suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.

Metcalf, Seattle’s star fifth-year receiver, is inactive Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals due to hip and rib injuries. He was listed as questionable to play going into the weekend.

It’s the first game Metcalf has missed since entering the league in 2019, which is notable because his injury history in college was part of why he slid in the draft to No. 64 overall.

With Metcalf out, all eyes will turn to the Seahawks’ two rookie receivers – Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.

Smith-Njigba, the No. 20 overall pick, is still looking for his breakout game after a relatively slow start to the season. Bobo, an undrafted rookie free agent, has just four catches for 51 yards, but does have a receiving touchdown and has been a big part of Seattle’s red zone looks and run blocking.

The Seahawks elevated receiver Easop Winston, a former standout at WSU, from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Metcalf is hardly the only big name out of action against the Cardinals.

Starting center Evan Brown (hip) and starting right guard Phil Haynes (calf) are inactive, as well. They were listed as questionable to play.

Those two being out likely means rookies Olu Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford will start at center and right guard, respectively. The Hawks also added center Joey Hunt to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) is another inactive Seahawks player after being questionable to suit up.

Right tackle Jake Curhan, who has started every game since Week 2 with Abraham Lucas on injured reserve, is active. He was questionable with an ankle injury.

Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list are linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback Artie Burns and offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal. None of those three were listed on the Seahawks’ final injury report.

For the Cardinals, the big news is safety Budda Baker is back after a stint on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The former UW star who hails from Bellevue High School is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

