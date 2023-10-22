Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Inactives: DK Metcalf to miss 1st NFL game, 2 OLs out

Oct 22, 2023, 11:43 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Seattle Seahawks...

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks plays against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2023. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

For the first time in his NFL career, DK Metcalf will not suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.

Bumpus: Seattle Seahawks are ‘built for tight ends to have success’

Metcalf, Seattle’s star fifth-year receiver, is inactive Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals due to hip and rib injuries. He was listed as questionable to play going into the weekend.

It’s the first game Metcalf has missed since entering the league in 2019, which is notable because his injury history in college was part of why he slid in the draft to No. 64 overall.

With Metcalf out, all eyes will turn to the Seahawks’ two rookie receivers – Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo.

Smith-Njigba, the No. 20 overall pick, is still looking for his breakout game after a relatively slow start to the season. Bobo, an undrafted rookie free agent, has just four catches for 51 yards, but does have a receiving touchdown and has been a big part of Seattle’s red zone looks and run blocking.

The Seahawks elevated receiver Easop Winston, a former standout at WSU, from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Metcalf is hardly the only big name out of action against the Cardinals.

Starting center Evan Brown (hip) and starting right guard Phil Haynes (calf) are inactive, as well. They were listed as questionable to play.

Those two being out likely means rookies Olu Oluwatimi and Anthony Bradford will start at center and right guard, respectively. The Hawks also added center Joey Hunt to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) is another inactive Seahawks player after being questionable to suit up.

Right tackle Jake Curhan, who has started every game since Week 2 with Abraham Lucas on injured reserve, is active. He was questionable with an ankle injury.

Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list are linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback Artie Burns and offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal. None of those three were listed on the Seahawks’ final injury report.

For the Cardinals, the big news is safety Budda Baker is back after a stint on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The former UW star who hails from Bellevue High School is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

‘We’re getting better’: Carroll shares what he’s seeing from Seattle Seahawks’ defense

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: Seahawks are ‘built for tight ends to have success’

The Seattle Seahawks are "built" to have success at tight end, and using tight ends clearly makes the offense better, Michael Bumpus says.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

‘We’re getting better’: Carroll shares what he’s seeing from Seahawks’ defense

After a great performance by the defense, Pete Carroll shares his thoughts on that side of the ball for the Seattle Seahawks.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Brandon Gustafson

Metcalf, 3 O-linemen among 5 questionable for Seahawks vs Cardinals

DK Metcalf and three of the Seattle Seahawks' offensive linemen are questionable to play against the Arizona Cardinals.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Carroll: What Seahawks are facing in Dobbs, Baker, Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll previews the upcoming matchup with the Arizona Cardinals and key players to watch.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf...

Stacy Rost

What 3 former Seahawks said about DK Metcalf’s penalties

Three former Seattle Seahawks players and current Hawks voices sounded off about DK Metcalf's penalties and his response to them this week.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brandon Gustafson

Bumpus: Why Seahawks’ JSN is ‘so close’ to having breakout game

Michael Bumpus likes what he's seen from Jaxon Smith-Njigba of late, and thinks he will breakout for the Seattle Seahawks against Arizona.

3 days ago

Seahawks Inactives: DK Metcalf to miss 1st NFL game, 2 OLs out