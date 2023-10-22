Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

The Big Plays: Highlights from Seahawks’ 20-10 win over Cards

Oct 22, 2023, 4:05 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks left some missed opportunities on the field Sunday, but the Arizona Cardinals couldn’t make them pay for it.

A win’s a win, and that’s all that matters from this 20-10 Hawks victory.

Seahawks 20, Cardinals 10: Reaction | Recap | Stats

Seattle turned the ball over three times, and a takeaway of its own was called back due to a penalty, but the defense stood tall for the second straight week, shutting out the Cardinals in the second half. Arizona was held to 249 total yards of offense, including just 122 through the air. Seattle also had four sacks on the day.

With the win, the Seahawks improve to 4-2 on the season with a tough home contest against the Cleveland Browns upcoming next Sunday.

With DK out, Seahawks rookies Bobo, JSN come up huge

Here’s a look at the big plays from Seattle’s Week 7 win.

FIRST QUARTER

• The Seahawks had a promising start to the game, with Geno Smith hitting rookie Jake Bobo for a 31-yard gain to convert on third down.

Unfortunately for Seattle, the offense stalled after Arizona’s Zaven Collins sacked Smith on a second down for a loss of 10 yards, forcing the Hawks to punt.

• Seattle was still able to strike first, though. After the defense produced a three-and-out from the Cardinals, the Seahawks found the end zone three plays later. First was an 8-yard pass from Smith to Tyler Lockett. Then Kenneth Walker III rushed for 25 yards. And finally, Jaxon Smith-Njigba found himself wide open in the middle of the field, catching a 28-yard pass for his first NFL touchdown.

• The Cardinals got on the board after taking advantage of a mistake. Former Seahawks safety Joey Blount forced a fumble by Seattle returner DeeJay Dallas on a punt, and Arizona turned it into a 44-yard Matt Prater field goal four plays later, cutting the Hawks’ lead to 7-3.

SECOND QUARTER

• Arizona took the lead for the first time on the day on quarterback Joshua Dobbs’ 25-yard run to paydirt, making it 10-7. This came immediately after Dobbs had been picked off by Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the end zone, a play that was negated after a long discussion by the officials due to a roughing the passer flag on Boye Mafe. Arizona didn’t come out of that situation unscathed, with tackle D.J. Humphries disqualified from the game for inadvertently striking an official while in a skirmish with Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

• The Cardinals didn’t lead for long. Seattle responded with Bobo’s 18-yard touchdown catch to cap a nine-play, 76-yard drive. You need to see Bobo’s catch (click the link below), as it was the most improbable touchdown catch of this NFL season, per Next Gen Stats.

Watch: Seahawks rookie Bobo’s TD must be seen to be believed

THIRD QUARTER

• Seattle tacked onto its lead, even though it was one of the aforementioned missed opportunities. After Noah Fant caught a 25-yard pass to get the Seahawks into the red zone, they stalled out despite getting a first-and-goal at the 1. Instead, they settled for a 21-yard field goal by Jason Myers that made it a 17-10 game.

• Speaking of those missed opportunities, here’s another one. Arizona’s Garrett Williams picked off Smith inside the Cards’ own 5, marking another failure in the red zone for Seattle.

• Seattle’s defense at least made sure that Arizona didn’t make it pay for it. Witherspoon had a huge hit on second down to help force the Cardinals into a punt.

FOURTH QUARTER

• The Seahawks lucked out once again as Arizona couldn’t capitalize on another miscue. Smith lost a fumble four plays into the final frame, but Prater missed a 34-yard field goal attempt, giving Seattle the ball back at its own 16 with its 17-10 lead intact.

Seattle eventually iced it with 2:17 to go on a 48-yard field goal by Myers, making it a two-score lead. Bobo had a key 5-yard catch to convert on third down during the nine-play, 25-yard drive, and Walker rushed six times for 20 yards to get over 100 yards on the day.

The Seattle defense wrapped up the game with a bang, with Darrell Taylor and Jarren Reed each sacking Dobbs on the final series to force a final turnover on downs by Arizona.

There really aren’t any video highlights from the fourth quarter, but we did find this shot of two happy 12s clad in Action Green. Rock on.

The Big Plays: Highlights from Seahawks’ 20-10 win over Cards