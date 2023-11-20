The Seattle Seahawks put their fans through a roller coaster of emotions on Sunday. The prevailing feeling unfortunately was not a good one.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was wide of making his second game-winning field goal in as many weeks, and the Los Angeles Rams escaped with a 17-16 comeback victory at SoFi Stadium.

Regardless of the outcome, the biggest concern coming out of this game is the status of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. He left the game at the end of the third quarter after sustaining a nasty hit to his right elbow.

He was able to return for the final drive of the game and even led Seattle into field goal territory, but his availability will certainly be in question for a huge Thanksgiving matchup against the rival San Francisco 49ers in just four days.

Seattle jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first half but was held to a single field goal after halftime, and the offense especially struggled in two-plus drives that were quarterbacked by backup Drew Lock.

The loss puts the Hawks at 6-4 and drops them a full game behind the 7-3 Niners for first place in the NFC West.

Here’s a look at the big plays from Sunday’s Seahawks loss.

FIRST QUARTER

• The defense set the tone right away, with star rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon getting to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for a sack as Seattle got a quick three-and-out. It was the third sack of the year for “Spoon.”

Spoon gets us started! 🥄 pic.twitter.com/FbM6GqkZak — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 19, 2023

• Seattle’s offense struck first, as QB Geno Smith hit wide receiver DK Metcalf on an 8-yard touchdown pass to cap a long, successful series (14 plays, 88 yards, 7:46 clock time).

SECOND QUARTER

• Seattle sustained another long scoring drive the second time it got the ball. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks’ other first-round rookie, picked up 32 yards on this third-and-10 play.

While the Seahawks didn’t find the end zone on this 15-play drive, kicker Jason Myers continued his hot streak after last week’s 5-for-5 showing, drilling a 54-yard field goal to make it 10-0 Seattle.

• Smith and Metcalf hooked up again on an even bigger play midway through the second half with this 52-yard pass, setting up a 43-yarder from Myers that pushed the Hawks’ lead to 13-0.

DK FOR 52 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/YJUbOyIvYN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 19, 2023

• The Rams cut it close, but they got on the board just before the end of the half on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to rookie standout and former UW Huskies receiver Puka Nacua, cutting the Seattle lead to 13-7.

PUKA GETS US ON THE BOARD! 📺 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/hzvGAGyku8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 19, 2023

THIRD QUARTER

• Myers hit again for Seattle to increase its lead to 16-7, this time on a 52-yarder. Have we mentioned the Seahawks’ kicker has looked locked in lately? Foreshadowing, and not in a good way… (Unfortunately no video of this one, but you’ve seen a field goal before.)

• Just before the end of the quarter, Smith was knocked from the game after his throwing arm was nailed by two Rams (including superstar Aaron Donald) on a follow-through. That led to Drew Lock taking over at QB for the just the second time this season while Smith was deemed questionable to return with a right elbow injury.

Aaron Donald is still terrifying pic.twitter.com/EnCrKpCa9s — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 19, 2023

FOURTH QUARTER

• Seattle’s secondary answered the call with the team’s offense needing a boost, with Riq Woolen picking off Stafford (and Mario Edwards Jr. tuning up Stafford with a Goldberg-worthy spear, for good measure).

RIQ THE FREAK WITH THE PICK! pic.twitter.com/k9ynC5wNc9 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 19, 2023

• The Rams’ comeback picked up steam with a nine-play, 68-yard touchdown drive capped off by a short Darrell Henderson run into the end zone. That cut Seattle’s advantage to 16-14 with less than half of a quarter to go.

• Lock and the offense aimed to create some breathing room, but that task was made tougher after the Rams’ Derion Kendrick picked off a long pass intended for Tyler Lockett. The Rams had to start the ensuing drive at their own 21 after a flag for excessive celebration, though.

• The Rams still turned that turnover into points, milking a ton of time off the clock in the process. Though the Seahawks made a stop on third down, the end of the 14-play, 75-yard drive came with Los Angeles kicker Lucas Havrisik good from 22 yards to give the Rams their first lead of the day, 17-16 with just 1:31 to go.

Rams come up short on 3rd and goal but the FG gives them the lead 👀 📺: #SEAvsLAR on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2 pic.twitter.com/oiQsRFLV20 — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2023

• Armed with a sleeve on his… well, arm … Smith returned to the field looking to lead a late scoring drive for the second week in a row. He nearly pulled it off, with (just like last week) hitting Metcalf for a big first down to set up a field goal attempt.

Alas, unlike the Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, Myers’ last-minute kick – this one a 55-yarder – was off the mark, allowing the Rams (4-6) to come away with the win.

The kick is no good and the Rams are going to win! #SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/estmZGMDFf — NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2023

