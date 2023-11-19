Seahawks Inactives: Lockett in, Adams out in key rematch vs Rams

Two of the Seattle Seahawks’ biggest stars were questionable to play this Sunday in a key rematch with the Los Angeles Rams, but only one will be suiting up.

The good news for the Hawks is they will have their top receiver.

Tyler Lockett, who leads the Seahawks in receptions and touchdowns catches this year, is active after being listed as questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. That injury kept Lockett out of practice all week, but won’t knock him out of Sunday’s contest. Lockett has been very durable since entering the league in 2015, missing just three regular season games in his career due to injury or illness.

The bad news is that strong safety Jamal Adams is inactive with a knee injury.

Adams, who missed all but one game in 2022 with a severe quad injury, didn’t make his 2023 debut until Week 4 against the New York Giants but had played every game since. That changes as Adams, who didn’t practice twice this week, will be inactive.

Adams being out puts more stress on the Seahawks’ secondary as the Rams boast one of the better receiver tandems in the NFL with Cooper Kupp and standout rookie Puka Nacua.

What does help Seattle’s secondary is that cornerback Tre Brown, who was questionable with a foot injury, is playing.

Along with Adams, receiver Dareke Young (abdomen) is out with an injury. Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list are running back Kenny McIntosh, offensive tackles McClendon Curtis and Raiqon O’Neal, and defensive lineman Myles Adams.

Additionally, right tackle Abraham Lucas was not activated for this contest and is still on injured reserve with a knee injury. Lucas returned to practice this week and has not played since Week 1.

For the Rams, they are coming off the bye and are as healthy as they can be. Most notably, quarterback as Matthew Stafford is active and will start after missing the Rams’ last game with a thumb injury.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m., and you can listen to the action live on Seattle Sports, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM and the Seahawks app. For details on how to listen, check out this link.

