Why Bumpus thinks Seahawks need to blitz more vs Rams

The Seattle Seahawks begin a tough five-game stretch this weekend that could very well define their season.

The Seahawks have two games against the San Francisco 49ers as well as games against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Before those four games, though, the Seahawks will go to Los Angeles to face a Rams team that may be 3-6, but that beat Seattle easily in Week 1 with a 30-13 score.

The Rams are also coming off their bye week and are well rested, which is especially important to note as quarterback Matthew Stafford missed their last game with a thumb injury. He’s off the injury report and will start against the Seahawks.

Stafford had a big day in Seattle during Los Angeles’ Week 1 win, throwing for 334 yards. Michael Bumpus, a former NFL receiver, thinks the Seahawks need to change up their game plan a bit defensively this weekend.

“I need them to blitz the heck out of Matthew Stafford,” Bumpus said during Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Friday.

Stafford has been in the NFL since 2009 and is one of the league’s longest-tenured players. Simply put, the Super Bowl champ knows what he’s doing in the pocket.

“If you give Matthew Stafford time to diagnose and see what’s going on, he has shown that he is going to pick you apart,” Bumpus said.

Additionally, the veteran quarterback wants to get the ball out of his hands quickly.

“So if you can provide some pressure, make him force it into some tight coverage, I think you’re going to get a turnover or two,” Bumpus said.

If the Seahawks do opt to blitz, Bumpus wants it to be while in man coverage rather than in zone.

“The reason why I think they can go man is because I think for the first time in a few years, you have the personnel to match up,” he said. “You’ve got Riq (Woolen), you’ve got Tre (Brown), you’ve got (Devon) Witherspoon, you’ve got Quandre at that safety spot, (you can) even bring in Julian (Love) if you want to or need to. I think you can man up because if you’re going to blitz, do not zone blitz these guys. They will attack the middle of the field, and it will be a long day. If you do blitz, man up on the outside. I think you have the personnel to do that.”

Many teams prefer zone blitzing, Bumpus said, because of the quality of NFL receivers. That’s especially true against the Rams, who have standout rookie Puka Nacua and established superstar Cooper Kupp catching passes from Stafford.

While those two present plenty of problems for opposing defenses, Bumpus thinks the Seahawks can match up with them in man-to-man coverage.

” I think the Seahawks have the personnel to man up on the back end,” he said. “So I want you to blitz the heck out of Matthew Stafford, make him nervous, make him make those throws, lock guys up on the back end. Get it done.”

Listen to the second hour of Friday’s Bump and Stacy at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

