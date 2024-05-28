The Seattle Seahawks’ linebackers room has a far different look in 2024, and there’s no guarantees it won’t see major changes again after this season.

Seattle is relying on offseason acquisitions Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker to lead the group under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. Both signed one-year deals in the offseason, which means the linebacking situation past this season remains uncertain. One player who could factor into the group in 2024 and beyond is fourth-round draft pick Tyrice Knight.

The UTEP product was one of two draft picks by the Seahawks that drew some criticism. Some question whether he can make the jump from the smaller Conference USA to the NFL, and some thought there were better linebackers still available when Seattle made the pick.

Former Seahawks linebacker Lofa Tatupu was asked for his thoughts on Knight on Friday when he joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“I knew we were going to get a linebacker because the veterans we signed – great players – but they’re on one-year deals,” Tatupu said. “So they had to get some depth there, but I wasn’t super familiar with Tyrice. So right after he got drafted I ran straight to the computer and looked him up, looked at the highlights. I was impressed.”

Why Knight stands out

Tatupu said he was impressed by the path the fourth-rounder took to the NFL.

Knight didn’t receive a prospect ranking from 247sports.com as a high schooler in the class of 2018, and he had just four reported offers, only two of which were to FBS programs. So the Lakeland, Florida, native went the junior-college route and played two seasons at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

Knight then signed with UTEP in 2019 and became a two-time first-team All-Conference USA selection. Last season he led the nation with 84 solo tackles.

“He made plays in coverage, tackles for loss, everything you want. (He’s) a really well-rounded linebacker,” Tatupu said. “So I’m excited about it because he’s already been through the fire. That’s really what part of the draft and evaluating kids is. … ‘What kind of adversity have they been through?’ He’s been through the fire.”

Listen to the full conversation with former Seahawks linebacker Lofa Tatupu at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story.

