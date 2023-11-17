The Light The World Giving Machine is back!

The Light the World Giving Machine, a vending machine that dispenses hope and joy to those in need, is coming to the Alderwood Mall near the Lego Store!

Open daily from November 21 through December 17, 2023, The Light the World Giving Machines is a holiday-themed vending machines that allows people to donate items like clothing, baby supplies, medicine and even chickens and goats for people in need.​

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, this vending machine provides an instant act of service for people looking to help those in their community and around the world. Visitors can purchase items such as meals, clothing, soccer balls, housing, school supplies, hygiene items to livestock and live-saving medicine. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities.​

Local nonprofit beneficiaries include the Salvation Army, Bellevue Lifespring, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Lutheran Community Services Northwest Shared Hope International. National nonprofit beneficiaries include CARE and Lifting Hands International.

Click Here for more information.