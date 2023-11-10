Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injuries: Brooks among 4 questionable vs Washington

Nov 10, 2023, 1:25 PM

Seattle Seahawks Jordyn Brooks...

Jordyn Brooks of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a sack on Sept. 24, 2023. (Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

(Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Jordyn Brooks has been stellar for the Seattle Seahawks this year, which is a tad surprising.

Carroll: How Seattle Seahawks are bouncing back from blowout loss

That’s not because the 2020 first-round pick isn’t talented or a proven player, but rather that Brooks tore his ACL on Jan. 1 of this year and has started every game for the Seahawks this year and been one of the team’s top defenders through eight games.

Brooks’ knee clearly hasn’t been an issue, but his hamstring apparently is.

On Friday, the Seahawks listed Brooks as questionable for the team’s Sunday clash with the Washington Commanders.

Brooks is second on the team in tackles, first in tackles for loss and third in sacks. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday.

Also questionable are tight end Colby Parkinson (biceps), running back/punt returner DeeJay Dallas (shoulder) and rookie running back Kenny McIntosh (knee).

Parkinson didn’t practice Wednesday but was limited on Thursday. That was also the case for Dallas, who was knocked out of last week’s game on a special teams play.

As for McIntosh, the rookie seventh-round pick has yet to play this season after starting the year on injured reserve. He was a full participant Wednesday and didn’t have an injury designation for Thursday. He has yet to be officially added to the 53-man roster.

Seattle doesn’t have any players doubtful to play, but one player has been ruled out. That is rookie guard Anthony Bradford, who has played quite a bit this year due to starting right guard Phil Haynes battling a calf injury. Bradford was inactive last week, and is out with a knee injury.

As for the Commanders, they’re fairly healthy. Receiver Curtis Samuel is questionable with a toe injury that cause him to miss last week.

