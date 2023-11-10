Carroll: How Seahawks are bouncing back from blowout loss

Last week was a game to forget for the Seattle Seahawks, who got blown out 37-3 in Baltimore at the hands of the Ravens.

New DL Leonard Williams on trade, how his game fits with Seattle Seahawks

Nothing went right in one of the most lopsided defeats the team has had under head coach Pete Carroll, so how do the Seahawks turn the page? Carroll discussed that in depth with Steve Raible during the weekly Pete Carroll Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM on Friday ahead of his team’s game with the Washington Commanders.

“We kind of just made this decision together, ‘Let’s do this together. Let’s have everybody help each other, and let’s make sure we just leave it in the dust and forget it and go back to business,'” Carroll said. “And with that, the practices each day this week were really spirited and up and active. And guys are flying around and we’re logging some great speeds in practice and stuff. They really were determined to turn their focus to it, (and) this is how you have a chance to be really consistent over a long period of time if you can manage that, master that ability to return regardless of what just happened. So we’ll see if we can get it done.”

The Seahawks have been one of the NFL’s best teams since Carroll became head coach in 2010, and that’s especially true when it comes to rebounding from losses.

Raible pointed out to Caroll that his teams have won 70% of their games after a loss since 2012.

“I didn’t know that stat, but I’m thrilled to hear that because it is such a big deal to me to try to get our focus connected together,” he said. “There’s a full discipline that we talked about way back in the offseason and through camp and all that about being able to go to the next opportunity that you have and try to discipline yourself to learn how to do that and not drag the past experience with you whether it’s good or bad. I’ve always said that a really great win can be just as overwhelming in your focus as a difficult loss. So we try to treat them all the same, and we have our system of getting back on track.”

So how exactly do the Seahawks get back on track?

“It has to do with Monday and how we do it, and then Wednesday is really the jump-back day,” Carroll said. “And if we get over that hump on Wednesday where we’re really tuned in and we’re competing all day long and that’s what the focus is all about, usually we can return and give ourselves a chance to get back on track.”

“In this case, we want to go right back to the fundamentals on Wednesday,” Carroll later added. “We will get back to the basics and it isn’t about the opponent. It isn’t about the game plan. It’s about getting back to the basics, and that’s why to us, it’s ‘Competition Wednesday.’ And that has been the battlecry for us. And if we do that really well and the coaches are really disciplined about it, then the players have to be as well.”

Listen to this week’s Pete Carroll Preview at this link or in the player naer the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

•Huard: Seahawks’ Geno Smith ‘totally different’ on play-action vs dropbacks

• Huard: Which college QBs could be in play for Seahawks in draft?

• Bump’s Video Breakdown: What happened to Seahawks’ offense?

• Huard: Why has Seahawks’ Riq Woolen disappointed in Year 2?

• Bump & Stacy: How Seahawks can use Drew Lock to push Geno Smith

• Salk on Seattle Seahawks: What did Carroll’s answer to QB question really say?

Follow @TheBGustafson