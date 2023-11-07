Close
Enter to win a custom Grudens sweatshirt & a Busch Light travel mug!

Nov 7, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 4:12 pm

The Outdoor Line and Busch Light are giving you a chance to win a custom Grudens sweatshirt and Busch Light travel mug!

Busch Light is brewed for crabbers and lovers of the outdoors. Now through November 13, 2023, Busch Light will donate $0.25 per case sold, up to $10,000 to support the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers that were impacted by the two-year layoff crabbing seasons.

Enter below starting Wednesday, November 8 to Sunday, November 12. Must be 21 years of age or older to enter this sweepstakes.

The Outdoor Line can be heard on Seattle Sports 710 on Saturday mornings, 6:00 – 8:00 A.M., hosted by Tom Nelson and Joey Pyburn.

Enter to win a custom Grudens sweatshirt & a Busch Light travel mug!