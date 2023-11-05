FC Dallas tops Seattle Sounders 3-1 to force deciding third match

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira scored in the first 18 minutes and FC Dallas cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, forcing a third match to settle the first-round playoff series.

FC Dallas 3, Seattle Sounders 1: Summary

Arriola needed just six minutes to give Dallas (12-10-13) the lead, using assists from Bernard Kamungo and Paxton Pomykal.

Ferreira scored on a penalty kick 12 minutes later and Dallas took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Ferreira took the PK after Kamungo drew a foul on Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo.

Jordan Morris scored unassisted three minutes into the second half to get the Sounders (14-10-11) within a goal.

Jáder Obrian sealed the win for Dallas with an unassisted goal in the 89th minute.

Maarten Paes finished with three saves for Dallas. Stefan Frei, who led the league with 14 clean sheets during the regular season, did not have a save for the Sounders.

Dallas improves to 9-1-4 in its last 13 home matches against Seattle.

Seattle saw a six-match unbeaten streak (3-0-3) on the road in all competitions end. It was the club’s longest stretch away from home since a club-record seven-match run in 2018.

Dallas ended a stretch of five straight draws at home with the victory, improving to 4-0-7 in its last 11 home contests. Dallas is now 12-1-8 in its last 21 home matches against Western Conference opponents in all competitions.

The deciding match in the series will be played on Friday in Seattle.

