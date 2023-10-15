Seahawks Inactives: Lewis out but Haynes in on O-line in Cincy

The Seattle Seahawks got one starting offensive lineman back for their Week 6 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, but they’re without another starter on the line due to injury.

For the first time since Week 1, starting left tackle Charles Cross is active for the Seahawks. The 2022 No. 9 overall pick was knocked out of action in Week 1 due to a toe injury and hadn’t played since.

While Cross is back, starting left guard Damien Lewis is inactive Sunday with an ankle injury. Lewis suffered the injury in a Week 4 win over the New York Giants and missed much of the contest. He was listed as doubtful to play.

Lewis is out, but fellow starting guard Phil Haynes is active. Haynes was questionable to play with a calf injury that caused him to miss Week 3 and knocked him early in Week 4.

With Lewis out, the Seahawks will move Haynes to left guard while rookie Anthony Bradford will start at right guard, Seattle general manager John Schneider said during his pregame interview on Seattle Sports.

Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list are cornerback Artie Burns (hamstring) and offensive tackles McClendon Curtis (healthy scratch) and Raiqwon O’Neal (healthy scratch) as well as linebacker Devin Bush (healthy scratch).

Backup quarterback Drew Lock, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is active.

On Saturday, the Seahawks made a roster move, putting nickel corner and safety Coby Bryant on injured reserve with a toe injury and adding receiver Cody Thompson to the active roster. Bryant missed the last two games with a toe injury and had already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest. Including this week against the Bengals, Bryant will have to miss at least four games before being activated.

As for the Bengals, the big injury news on their side is that receiver Tee Higgins, the No. 2 passing target behind star Ja’Marr Chase, is active after missing last week with a rib injury. For a full list of Cincinnati’s inactives, check out this link.

