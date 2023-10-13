Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bump: How a Seahawks rookie benefits from O-line’s shuffling

Oct 13, 2023, 4:56 PM

Seattle Seahawks Olu Oluwatimi...

Olu Oluwatimi of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a game at Lumen Field on Sept. 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

When you take a close look at the Seattle Seahawks’ 3-1 start to the 2023 season, one thing should jump out as a surprise: the fact that they’ve pulled it off without a healthy offensive line.

What Bengals said before facing Seattle Seahawks: Chase responds to DK

Seattle has been without its starting tackles, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, since both were injured in Week 1. Starting guards Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis have also battled injuries, with neither able to finish the Seahawks’ Week 4 win over the New York Giants.

Luckily for Seattle, it added a starting center this offseason in Evan Brown who has experience playing guard, so he was able to shift over during the Giants game with rookie Olu Oluwatimi taking over at center.

While the injuries to the Seahawks’ O-line aren’t ideal, Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus said the fact that there has been so much shuffling is actually a benefit for one player: Oluwatimi.

After playing six snaps in Week 1, Oluwatimi didn’t see any action on the field in the next two games. But in Week 4, Oluwatimi was called upon to play 38 snaps after the injuries to the guards.

“Him getting in the game, hearing the calls, being in those situations is going to help him in the future,” said Bumpus, a former NFL wide receiver who now serves as a Seahawks Radio Network analyst and co-hosts Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

While Brown was signed away from the Detroit Lions as a free agent to be Seattle’s center this year, Oluwatimi was selected in the fifth round out of Michigan State to potentially be the Seahawks’ center of the future.

“That center spot – we’ve seen a lot of centers over the last four, five, six years,” Bumpus explained. “You bring over Evan Brown, you’re saying, ‘Look, we drafted this young guy, we don’t know what he’s gonna do. Let’s bring in Evan Brown, he’s been there, he’s done that, he’s started at that spot, let’s see what he does.'”

The addition of Brown, plus his versatility amid the rash of injuries, has actually allowed the Seahawks the chance to ease in Oluwatimi rather than asking him to sink or swim at the very start of his NFL career.

“I hope the O-line gets healthy. I prefer to have the guys that (Seahawks offensive line coach) Andy Dickerson wants out there, but this is part of the development. Olu was brought here to be the guy eventually,” Bumpus said. “Now, it’s not happening at the urgency that I think a lot of people wanted to see, but you gotta trust Andy Dickerson, (offensive coordinator) Shane Waldron and what they’re doing. They’re saying, ‘Look, let the young man develop.’ I’m all about letting these young men develop. Don’t push them, don’t force him into that situation if they’re not ready to go.”

Bumpus added why he thinks the amount of playing time Oluwatimi received against the Giants is great for a rookie lineman.

“He got 38 snaps, (and he left) the ballgame feeling healthy, not banged up, not bruised up. … With those 38 snaps, he’s starting to get his body into it, his mental into it, he’s starting to feel the pace of the game. He’s making the calls, he’s communicating with (quarterback Geno Smith). So that was a a nice step in the right direction when it comes to Olu. Unfortunately it happened because guys are hurt, but when guys are hurt, the ‘twos’ get opportunities. Olu’s gonna be the guy eventually here, so I think he has benefited the most with all these changes.”

Oluwatimi could have another shot at playing this week as it’s unclear if either Lewis or Haynes will play this week in Cincinnati.

Michael Bumpus answers four football questions at 11:15 a.m. daily in Four-Down Territory during Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. Listen to the full edition from Tuesday in the podcast at this link or in the audio player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Carroll on what Seahawks are up against with Bengals’ offense
• Salk: Why this Seahawks defense is different than we’ve seen in years
• Can Seahawks prove DK right, ‘get the best’ of Ja’Marr Chase?
• Seahawks Football 101: Close look at rookie standout Devon Witherspoon

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks CB Devon Withspoon on his instant impact at the NFL and how he views the game as a rookie

What has been the biggest factor in Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon’s early success as a rookie? What goals does he have for himself the rest of the season? He joined Michael Bumpus and Ray Roberts during Hawks Live and discussed that and much more. What can this defense accomplish this season? What plays the […]

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks...

Stacy Rost

What Bengals said before facing Seahawks: Chase responds to DK

Stacy Rost breaks down what the Cincinnati Bengals have said about their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks this week.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brandon Gustafson

Can Seahawks prove DK right, ‘get the best’ of Ja’Marr Chase?

Michael Bumpus shares what he's looking for from Devon Witherspoon and the Seattle Seahawks against star WR Ja'Marr Chase.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks S Jerrick Reed on the bye week and why he has a veteran’s mentality so early in his career

What does Seattle Seahawks S Jerrick Reed think this defense can accomplish the rest of the season? What has the adjust to life in the NFL been like? Why does he act like a veteran already? He joined Michael Bumpus and Dave Wyman to discuss that and much more. What personal goals does he have […]

1 day ago

UW Huskies WSU Cougars Pac-12 Apple Cup...

Brandon Gustafson

Bump & Stacy: Is this the end of the Apple Cup for UW and WSU?

Bump and Stacy react to comments from new UW AD Troy Dannen and discuss the future of the Apple Cup between UW and WSU.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Is this the end for the Apple Cup?

Could the writing be already on the wall for the storied match-up between the University of Washington and Washington State University? What will the future of this rivalry look like? Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost discussed what might that and what these two teams should do going forward. Is this the end? Watch a snippet […]

2 days ago

Bump: How a Seahawks rookie benefits from O-line’s shuffling