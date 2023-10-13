Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks Injury Report: Cross back but OL has questions vs Bengals

Oct 13, 2023, 1:28 PM

Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross...

Charles Cross of the Seattle Seahawks in action on Jan. 1, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks are set to get two key players back this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the secondary and offensive line have some question marks heading into the matchup.

What Bengals said before facing Seattle Seahawks: Chase responds to DK

Safety Jamal Adams is off the injury report after suffering a concussion in Week 4. Additionally, left tackle Charles Cross is back after missing the last three games with a major toe injury. Quarterback Geno Smith, unsurprisingly, is off the injury report after he missed some time in Week 4 with a knee injury.

As for who is on the team’s Friday injury report, two defensive backs have already been ruled out. Coby Bryant is set to miss his third straight game with a toe injury and Artie Burns has been ruled out again with a hamstring injury.

On the offensive line, while the Seahawks will have Cross back, they’ll likely have multiple backups starting once again.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas is still on injured reserve, while left guard Damien Lewis is doubtful to play with an ankle injury and right guard Phil Haynes is questionable with a calf injury. Lewis got hurt in Week 4, while Haynes missed Week 3 with the calf injury before reaggravating the injury in Week 4.

With Lucas still out, Jake Curhan should get his fourth start in a row at right tackle. With Lewis doubtful and Haynes questionable, rookie Anthony Bradford will likely get another start. When Lewis and Haynes went down in Week 4, Bradford played right guard while starting center Evan Brown played left guard and rookie Olu Oluwatimi played center.

Rounding out Seattle’s injury report is backup quarterback Drew Lock, who is listed as questionable to play with an ankle injury. The Seahawks signed undrafted rookie quarterback Holton Ahlers, who was with the team in training camp and the preseason, to the practice squad this week.

As for the Bengals, linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) has been ruled out while starting receiver Tee Higgins (ribs), starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (back), linebacker Devin Harper (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (toe) are all listed as questionable to play.

Carroll on what Seattle Seahawks are up against with Bengals’ offense

