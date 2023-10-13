Carroll on what Seahawks are up against with Bengals’ offense

The Seattle Seahawks return from their bye week with a 3-1 record and with a tough road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

With the extra week off, the Seahawks should be getting two key players back from injury in left tackle Charles Cross (toe) and safety Jamal Adams (concussion).

“Charles has had a particularly good week and Jamal has been right back there,” head coach Pete Carroll said during this week’s Pete Carroll Preview on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Friday morning. “Jamal, all he did is he just missed part of the game. He had a great week last week, so we come right back and he’s full go. He’s doing well in practice and all that, so we’re expecting him to jump right back in. Those guys should really give a boost. I really hope we can get Jamal to get a full game and get his work in and all of that and benefit from getting back healthy.”

Getting Adams back will be especially helpful as Seattle faces a very tough Cincy offense, led by star quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the best receivers in the NFL in Ja’Marr Chase.

“He’s the feature. He had 19 targets last week,” Carroll said of Chase. ” … The issue with Chase is that he’s (lined up) everywhere … He’s always moving, and you have to keep track of where he is because the ball is going in his direction. He’s a really fast kid, he’s explosive, he’s really natural, he’s a playmaker, he’s got great confidence, all of that. And he’s a tough guy, too. So he really calls for all of our focus and attention to keep him slowed down.”

As for Burrow, Carroll called him a “very, very good quarterback” who the Bengals’ coaching staff has a ton of trust in.

“He’s got a good arm, he’s got good size and all that kind of stuff. He’s not a runner, he’s a thrower. But man, he makes great choices and they do everything you can think of in the drop-back game,” he said. “… He’s also an RPO guy, meaning that he can utilize the running game and the passing game when you give it to him. He’s really smart about that, too.”

The Bengals have another weapon on offense that Carroll is keeping a close eye on in running back Joe Mixon.

“Mixon is a fantastic football player. They don’t need a fancy running game to have an effect because he’s tough as hell, he gives you everything he’s got run and catch and all of that stuff,” Carroll said. “Their running game is not complex. It’s pretty basic to go along with it with the throwing game that they have. But (Mixon) is really a dynamic player … They’re well-equipped. They’ve got it all and Mixon is the guy that that keeps them balanced. He’s a real threat.”

