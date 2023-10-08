AP Top 25: WSU drops after loss, UW Huskies stick at No. 7

The UW Huskies remained the No. 7 team in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, but their in-state rivals took a tumble after a misstep on Saturday.

The WSU Cougars fell six spots to No. 19 after suffering their first loss of the year, a 25-17 defeat at UCLA on Saturday. The Bruins, meanwhile, reentered the poll a spot ahead of Wazzu at No. 18 after their upset.

UCLA rallies in fourth quarter to take down No. 13 WSU 25-17

WSU (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) will look to rebound at home next Saturday against Arizona.

Washington, meanwhile, was off Saturday as it readied for a marquee matchup next week with No. 8 Oregon at Husky Stadium, which will be the site of ESPN’s College GameDay for the third time in school history. The Huskies are and Ducks are both 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Pac-12 play, with only No. 10 USC (6-0, 4-0) ahead of them in the conference standings. The Trojans have dropped in the poll for three straight weeks despite remaining undefeated, including a 48-41 win over Colorado on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the top 25, Oklahoma moved up to No. 5, while Miami’s late-game gaffe nearly cost the 25th-ranked Hurricanes a spot in rankings and six basketball blue bloods made some history.

No. 1 Georgia, coming off its best game of the season, a rout of Kentucky, regained some of the first-place votes it lost in the AP Top 25 last week when it needed a late rally to stay unbeaten at Auburn.

The Bulldogs got 50 first-place votes after 35 last week. No. 2 Michigan received 11 first-place votes as the Wolverines roll along unbeaten and untested.

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Florida State each moved up a spot and received a first-place vote.

IN

The two teams jumping into the rankings this week have been here earlier this season.

— UCLA vaulted to No. 18 after beating Washington State.

— No. 23 Kansas returned to the rankings after a week out by routing UCF.

CONFERENCE CALL

Pac-12 — 7 (Nos. 7, 8, 10, 15, 16, 18, 19).

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 11, 13, 19, 22, 24).

ACC — 5 (Nos. 4, 12, 14, 17, 25).

Big Ten — 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 6).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 5, 9, 23).

Independent — 1 (No. 21).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 8 Oregon at No. 7 Washington. The 103rd meeting between the Ducks and Huskies will be the first top-10 matchup.

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame. For the first time since 2005-06, the Trojans and Fighting Irish are playing with both teams ranked in consecutive seasons.

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina. Only the second meeting in which both teams are ranked.

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State. For the first time since 2001, both teams are ranked, and it’s the second straight home game for the Beavers hosting a ranked opponent.

