UW Huskies’ top-10 clash with Oregon the site of College Gameday

There will be no shortage of eyeballs on the Pacific Northwest next Saturday as the UW Huskies host the Oregon Ducks in a rivalry matchup of two top-10 teams. That game will also be the site of ESPN’s College Gameday, the network and Washington announced Saturday morning.

Gameday, which travels to various big college football matchups throughout the season, effectively kicks off the college football slates every Saturday. ESPN personalities involved include Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. Much of the show centers around picking who is going to win many of the top games that day, and the show typically invites a guest picker that has some connection to the home team.

This is the third time that ESPN has brought Gameday to Montlake and it’s the first time since 2016, when the UW Huskies hosted USC. Before that, Gameday had come in 2013 for a matchup with Oregon. The Huskies lost both those contests.

This matchup between UW and Oregon is an interesting one for many reasons.

The Huskies won a back-and-forth classic last year 37-34 in Eugene, with Michael Penix leading the way for a big road upset.

This year, both teams will almost certainly be coming into the matchup ranked in the top 10 as the Huskies are at No. 7 while Oregon is No. 8 in the latest Associated Press poll. Both schools are off this week ahead of the rivalry game.

With both teams riding high, it’s a game that could have major implications on the Pac-12 and the College Football Playoff race. UW and Oregon are two of four undefeated Pac-12 teams along with USC and Washington State.

The game is also a matchup of two Heisman Trophy favorites at quarterback.

Penix leads the country in many passing categories yet again and Bo Nix is back at Oregon and putting up big numbers after a stellar season for the Ducks last year.

GameDay will be live from Red Square on the UW campus from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on both ESPN and ESPNU. Those attending the event won’t have to wait long for the actual game, with the Huskies and Ducks kicking off at 12:30 p.m. The game will air nationally on ABC.

