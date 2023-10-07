Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Huard: How Giants’ collapse could boost the Seahawks’ defense

Oct 6, 2023, 5:17 PM

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings is tackled by Leonard Williams of the New York Giants on Jan. 15, 2023. (David Berding/Getty Images)

(David Berding/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Seahawks entered their bye week on a very high note, handling the New York Giants in a major way on Monday Night Football to get to 3-1.

Bumpus: Where Seattle Seahawks have become a more disciplined defense

The Seahawks dominated the Giants on primetime, forcing three turnovers – one of which was returned for a touchdown – while tying a franchise record with 11 sacks in the win.

The Giants went 9-7-1 last year and made it to the playoffs under then-first-year head coach Brian Daboll, but the Giants are now 1-3 and have the worst point differential in football at -76 through the season’s first four weeks. Their schedule doesn’t get much easier in the coming weeks as they face the high-scoring Miami Dolphins this Sunday before facing the Buffalo Bills next week.

With the Oct. 31 NFL Trade Deadline just a few weeks away, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard thinks the Giants’ collapse could aid the Seahawks’ Super Bowl aspirations this season.

“How about Leonard Williams? How about that big defensive tackle from USC?” Huard said during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Williams, 29, is in his ninth NFL season and is regularly one of the better defensive tackles in football.

The former No. 6 overall pick is also in a contract year as his three-year, $63 million deal expires after this season.

“I went and looked at his contracts and it’s very favorable to take on,” Huard said. “He signed a three-year deal (that was) front-loaded with a lot of guaranteed money the Giants have given him … It’s a very manageable number.”

The Seahawks’ run defense has played much better this season than last year, but another piece like Williams, who is also a very good pass rusher from the interior, could aid a Seattle defensive front that could also use more depth on the defensive line.

“Would you be interested in 6 foot 7, 320 (pounds) in the middle to add to Jarran Reed? To add to Dre Jones? To add to Cam Young and your young guys (like) Myles Adams?” Huard said. “This is not a slight on Cam or Myles. But you even saw Jarran carted off the field (on Monday with) thankfully a shin contusion and not a broken leg. But we know you can never have enough of those guys. Would you be interested? … You kept some cap space. Would you be interested in the second half of the season paying Leonard Williams I don’t know, $7.5 million?”

Listen to the full second hour of Wednesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Rookie Check-In: How Seattle’s picks have done so far
• Bumpus: Why Seahawks are using Charbonnet ‘the right way’
• Rost: Seahawks who are rising and waiting to take off
• Schlereth: What Seahawks O-line is doing with backups is ‘amazing’
• Seahawks’ Jamal Adams apologizes for outburst after concussion
• Seahawks Observations: K.J. Wright on Witherspoon and defense
• Has there even been a CB like Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon?
• Rost’s Takeaways: How real is Seattle Seahawks’ defensive breakout?

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Mariners Scott Servais Jerry Dipoto...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto: ‘We are going to add from the outside’

How will the Seattle Mariners look to improve this offseason? President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto shared his insight on Seattle Sports.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Mariners’ Jerry Dipoto apologizes, clarifies comments

During his weekly segment on Brock and Salk, Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto reacts to the Seattle Mariners last week of games and his end of season press conference. What does he have to say about his “54%” and “doing the fans a favor” comments a few days later? What had him […]

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Dipoto Servais...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Mariners’ Jerry Dipoto apologizes, clarifies comments – read what he said

On Seattle Sports' Jerry Dipoto Show, the Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations addressed his controversial statements from Tuesday.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks Observations: K.J. Wright on Witherspoon and defense

What does former Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright make of Devon Witherspoon and the defense's big breakout in Monday's win?

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: KJ Wright on Seattle Seahawks defensive dominance vs Giants offensive struggles

Former Seattle Seahawks LB KJ Wright joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk for his weekly show and had to talk about the Seahawks vs Giants game on Monday Night Football. Was it more about the Seahawks defensive dominance or more about the Giants offensive struggles? What was his biggest takeaway from the blowout win? Watch […]

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Mike Salk

Salk: Mariners fans don’t want a favor – they want a banner

Mike Salk reacts to the Seattle Mariners' end-of-season press conference, including where the messaging did and did not land.

3 days ago

Huard: How Giants’ collapse could boost the Seahawks’ defense