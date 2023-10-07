Huard: How Giants’ collapse could boost the Seahawks’ defense

The Seattle Seahawks entered their bye week on a very high note, handling the New York Giants in a major way on Monday Night Football to get to 3-1.

Bumpus: Where Seattle Seahawks have become a more disciplined defense

The Seahawks dominated the Giants on primetime, forcing three turnovers – one of which was returned for a touchdown – while tying a franchise record with 11 sacks in the win.

The Giants went 9-7-1 last year and made it to the playoffs under then-first-year head coach Brian Daboll, but the Giants are now 1-3 and have the worst point differential in football at -76 through the season’s first four weeks. Their schedule doesn’t get much easier in the coming weeks as they face the high-scoring Miami Dolphins this Sunday before facing the Buffalo Bills next week.

With the Oct. 31 NFL Trade Deadline just a few weeks away, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard thinks the Giants’ collapse could aid the Seahawks’ Super Bowl aspirations this season.

“How about Leonard Williams? How about that big defensive tackle from USC?” Huard said during Wednesday’s Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports.

Williams, 29, is in his ninth NFL season and is regularly one of the better defensive tackles in football.

The former No. 6 overall pick is also in a contract year as his three-year, $63 million deal expires after this season.

“I went and looked at his contracts and it’s very favorable to take on,” Huard said. “He signed a three-year deal (that was) front-loaded with a lot of guaranteed money the Giants have given him … It’s a very manageable number.”

The Seahawks’ run defense has played much better this season than last year, but another piece like Williams, who is also a very good pass rusher from the interior, could aid a Seattle defensive front that could also use more depth on the defensive line.

“Would you be interested in 6 foot 7, 320 (pounds) in the middle to add to Jarran Reed? To add to Dre Jones? To add to Cam Young and your young guys (like) Myles Adams?” Huard said. “This is not a slight on Cam or Myles. But you even saw Jarran carted off the field (on Monday with) thankfully a shin contusion and not a broken leg. But we know you can never have enough of those guys. Would you be interested? … You kept some cap space. Would you be interested in the second half of the season paying Leonard Williams I don’t know, $7.5 million?”

Listen to the full second hour of Wednesday’s Brock and Salk at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seahawks Rookie Check-In: How Seattle’s picks have done so far

• Bumpus: Why Seahawks are using Charbonnet ‘the right way’

• Rost: Seahawks who are rising and waiting to take off

• Schlereth: What Seahawks O-line is doing with backups is ‘amazing’

• Seahawks’ Jamal Adams apologizes for outburst after concussion

• Seahawks Observations: K.J. Wright on Witherspoon and defense

• Has there even been a CB like Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon?

• Rost’s Takeaways: How real is Seattle Seahawks’ defensive breakout?

Follow @TheBGustafson