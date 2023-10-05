Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to see Bert Kreischer at Climate Pledge Arena!

Oct 5, 2023, 9:37 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Bert Kreischer at the Climate Pledge Arena on October 20, 2023! Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here.

Renowned comedian, actor, host, and author Bert Kreischer extends his Tops Off World Tour with a show in Seattle this fall.

Enter below starting Thursday, October 6, 2023 through Friday, October 12, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone. Guests are permitted to bring ONE CLEAR BAG that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size OR small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4.5″x 6.5″ in size.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win tickets to the Rain City Showcase!

It’s the return of the Rain City Showcase! Once again bringing NBA basketball to our region, the 2023 Rain City Showcase features the LA Clippers as they take on Western Conference rivals, the Utah Jazz on October 10, 2023, at 7:00pm.

14 days ago

...

No Author

Win Pizza Hut’s Party Pack

Pizza Hut’s Party Pack is Back! Who doesn't love pizza, baseball and money? Seattle Sports has teamed up with pizza hut to give you your chance to win it all with Pizza Hut‘s Party Pack!

20 days ago

...

No Author

Women In Leadership Breakfast

Join SSC on October 20th at the Sheraton Grand Seattle for the 11th Annual SSC Women In Leadership Breakfast.

21 days ago

...

No Author

Hawks Live on Seattle Sports

Hawks Live is back for 2023, broadcasting live for the second year, from Bellevue Square Center Court from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on select Thursdays throughout the NFL season.

24 days ago

Hatback Bar & Grille...

No Author

Seattle Sports LIVE from Hatback Bar and Grille

Join Seattle Sports at Hatback Bar and Grille for a LIVE broadcast of Wyman & Bob, from 2 - 6pm on Friday, September 15th and again on Friday, September 29th.

24 days ago

...

No Author

Voting is OPEN for the Women of Inspiration Award!

Back for a second year is the Women of Inspiration award brought to you by the Seattle Chapter of WISE which stands for Women in Sports and Events. The 2023 Nominations are in, and the finalists have been selected. Now we need your help to recognize a woman in sports and events within our community who is working to make the industry better for our next generation.

24 days ago

Win Tickets to see Bert Kreischer at Climate Pledge Arena!