Win Tickets to see Bert Kreischer at Climate Pledge Arena!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Bert Kreischer at the Climate Pledge Arena on October 20, 2023! Tickets are on sale now, and you can find them here.

Renowned comedian, actor, host, and author Bert Kreischer extends his Tops Off World Tour with a show in Seattle this fall.

Enter below starting Thursday, October 6, 2023 through Friday, October 12, 2023.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone. Guests are permitted to bring ONE CLEAR BAG that does not exceed 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size OR small clutches/purses/wallets that do not exceed 4.5″x 6.5″ in size.