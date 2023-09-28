Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Why the Mariners and Astros cleared benches for a 4th time

Sep 28, 2023, 1:10 AM

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Neris...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out against Houston's Héctor Neris. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

For the fourth time in the past two seasons, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros cleared the benches Wednesday night in a meeting of the bitter American League West rivals.

Benches clear, Astros laugh last with 8-3 win over Mariners

While no punches were thrown, as has been the case in all of the previous incidents, this might have been the most tense exchange.

With Houston leading 4-3 in the sixth inning, Houston reliever Héctor Neris struck out Mariners star Julio Rodríguez for the final out of the frame. Neris pounded his chest, shouted and walked toward Rodríguez as the Seattle star was returning to the dugout. Umpires restored order after a few tense minutes of shouting.

After the game, Neris played down any negative feelings that might exist between him and Rodríguez.

“He’s my friend,” Neris said. “Just, it’s part of the game.”

Rodríguez said he was “shocked” by the way that Neris acted toward him.

Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez was angry about the incident, too, saying that Valdez said some “bad words” in Spanish to Rodríguez. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Suárez confirmed that Neris used a homophobic slur during the exchange with Rodríguez.

“That made me so mad, and that’s why I said what I said to them and to him,” Suárez said. “You’ve got to respect people. I play this game in the right way, and I respect everybody. I don’t want to take that, for me, and I let them know that you’ve got to respect our team, too.”

Manager Dusty Baker worried about the impact on the game.

“I was just hoping it didn’t wake them up,” Baker said. “This is September. Tempers are short.”

Dusty Baker ‘tired’ of Astros getting hit? His pitchers hit Mariners more

Neris, Rodríguez and Suárez were key figures in the first incident when the M’s and Astros cleared benches, which came during the ninth inning of a July 2022 game in Houston.

That time, Neris hit Mariners first baseman Ty France with a pitch, and amid confusion of whether the ball actually hit France, words were exchanged by the opposing dugouts and both teams spilled out onto the field. In the first plate appearance after order was restored, Rodríguez hit a two-run homer off Neris to push Seattle’s lead from one run to three runs. Two batters after that, a Neris fastball buzzed Suárez’s head, and Neris and Baker were both ejected.

Earlier this year, the M’s and Astros twice had altercations centered around Seattle rookie José Caballero, who has quickly earned a reputation as a frustrating hitter to pitch to.

In Seattle on May 7, Astros catcher Martín Maldonado took issue with Caballero waiting until 8 seconds were left on the pitch clock to get ready in the batter’s box (hitters have to be ready by the 8-second mark or will be penalized with a strike). As the two players jawed, the benches emptied. No ejections were given out that time.

Then in Houston on Aug. 19, Houston pitcher Framber Valdez plunked Caballero in the side on the first pitch after he surrendered a homer to M’s utility man Dylan Moore. Valdez and Caballero exchanged words, the two teams flooded the field, but again, no ejections were issued.

The Mariners won the season series with Astros this year by going 9-4 against Houston, but the two teams have seen the last of each for 2023 other unless they can both find their way into the playoffs. That quest got a lot tougher for the M’s on Wednesday night.

The Astros took control in the game after the incident between Neris and Rodríguez, scoring four unanswered runs to win 8-3 and clinch their first single series win over Seattle of the season. With the victory, Houston pushed its lead over the M’s for the third and final wild card spot from the American League to 1 1/2 games, with just three games left on the Astros’ schedule (at Arizona) and four to go for the Mariners (versus the AL West-leading Texas Rangers).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Where Seattle Mariners stand in playoff race after series loss to Astros

Team: mariners
205
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Thursday, September 28 @ 6:40 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms
High 59° | Low 46°
Roof is open
Rangers at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Benches clear, Astros laugh last with 8-3 win over Mariners

Mauricio Dubón hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the fourth inning, and the Houston Astros' contentious win over the Seattle Mariners boosted their lead for the last AL wild card.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Where Mariners stand in playoff race after series loss to Astros

The Seattle Mariners dropped a key game and series to the Houston Astros, creating a much tougher path to the playoffs with four games left.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners Lineup: Bryce Miller gets start in pivotal finale vs Astros

The Seattle Mariners will send rookie Bryce Miller to the mound in the biggest game of the 2023 season against the Houston Astros.

17 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Astros José Altuve...

Brent Stecker

Dusty Baker ‘tired’ of Astros getting hit? His pitchers hit Mariners more

Astros manager Dusty Baker isn't happy about how often his batters get hit by pitches. It was ironic to bring up while playing the Seattle Mariners.

17 hours ago

Scott Servais George Kirby Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Mariners taken aback by fan throwing ball, grazing George Kirby

Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby could crack a joke about what happened afterward. In the moment, it was just confusion.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Brock & Salk: ‘That’s what Mariners baseball is supposed to look like’

Brock & Salk react to a big Seattle Mariners win over the Houston Astros as they look to make it back to the playoffs in 2023.

22 hours ago

Why the Mariners and Astros cleared benches for a 4th time