WYMAN AND BOB

Video: Seattle Mariners Breakdown — Can M’s rebound to make playoffs?

Sep 25, 2023, 3:14 PM

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The long MLB regular season has reached the final week, and despite a tough weekend, the Seattle Mariners are still in control of their postseason destiny.

Seattle Mariners postseason tickets to go on sale this week

The M’s started their important 10-game stretch last Friday, and it didn’t go great – Texas swept the three-game set to take control of first place in the American League West. Seattle is far from out of it, however, and the good news is their competition as they return home isn’t in any better shape.

The Astros, who entered Friday in the division lead, were swept themselves by the 102-loss Kansas City Royals – at their own ballpark in Houston, no less. Now the Astros come to Seattle with just a half-game lead over the M’s for the third and final wild card to the postseason out of the AL, meaning the Mariners can get back into playoff position with a series win.

With that in mind, we caught up with Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob for his weekly M’s breakdown video to discuss the weekend, preview the upcoming huge homestand, and answer one big remaining question: Does he still dare to dream that the M’s will make the playoffs for the second year in a row?

Watch the video at the top of this post, and be sure to subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube account (click here) for more videos like this.

Seattle Mariners radio broadcasts this week on Seattle Sports

All games on 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app. Click here details on how to listen.

• Monday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40
• Tuesday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 6 p.m., first pitch 7:05
• Wednesday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40
• Thursday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40
• Friday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 6 p.m., first pitch 7:10
• Saturday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 3 p.m., first pitch 4:15
• Sunday: M’s vs. Rangers – Trident Talk 10 a.m., pregame 11 a.m., first pitch 12:10 p.m.

Drayer: What to know for final stretch of Seattle Mariners’ playoff chase

Date Starting Pitcher
Monday, September 25 @ 6:40 pm Astros' Justin Verlander RHP vs. Mariners' Luis Castillo RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Showers And Thunderstorms
High 65° | Low 54°
No game today.

