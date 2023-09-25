Seattle Mariners postseason tickets to go on sale this week

This week will decide whether or not the Seattle Mariners will be playing postseason baseball in October for the second straight year. It will also be the week when fans get their first shot at tickets for those possible playoff games.

What Julio Rodríguez’s opposite-field home runs suggest

The Mariners announced Monday morning that tickets for potential games at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for the first three rounds of the postseason will go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 29. Those rounds include the American League Wild Card, Division and Championship series.

Season ticket members for this season as well as new members for the 2024 season will be eligible for a presale that begins Thursday. Per a press release, fans can get access to the presale by buying a 2024 season ticket membership through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Friday’s public onsale will begin at 8 a.m.

To buy tickets, go to Mariners.com/postseason.

The Seattle Mariners enter Monday with an 84-71 record, just a half-game back of the Houston Astros (85-71) for the third and final wild card spot to the playoffs out of the AL. The M’s are also 2 1/2 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) for the second wild card, and three games behind the Texas Rangers (87-68) for first place the AL West. The Mariners have an opportunity to get back into a playoff spot with a huge homestand this week starting with three games against the Astros from Monday-Wednesday, then four against the Rangers from Thursday-Sunday.

Seattle Mariners radio broadcasts this week on Seattle Sports

All games on 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app. Click here details on how to listen.



• Monday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40

• Tuesday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 6 p.m., first pitch 7:05

• Wednesday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40

• Thursday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40

• Friday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 6 p.m., first pitch 7:10

• Saturday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 3 p.m., first pitch 4:15

• Sunday: M’s vs. Rangers – Trident Talk 10 a.m., pregame 11 a.m., first pitch 12:10 p.m.

Drayer: What to know for final stretch of Seattle Mariners’ playoff chase

Follow @BrentStecker