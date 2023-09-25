Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners postseason tickets to go on sale this week

Sep 25, 2023, 11:50 AM | Updated: 11:57 am

Seattle Mariners...

The Seattle Mariners line up during the national anthem before a 2022 ALDS game at T-Mobile Park. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

This week will decide whether or not the Seattle Mariners will be playing postseason baseball in October for the second straight year. It will also be the week when fans get their first shot at tickets for those possible playoff games.

What Julio Rodríguez’s opposite-field home runs suggest

The Mariners announced Monday morning that tickets for potential games at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for the first three rounds of the postseason will go on sale to the public this Friday, Sept. 29. Those rounds include the American League Wild Card, Division and Championship series.

Season ticket members for this season as well as new members for the 2024 season will be eligible for a presale that begins Thursday. Per a press release, fans can get access to the presale by buying a 2024 season ticket membership through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Friday’s public onsale will begin at 8 a.m.

To buy tickets, go to Mariners.com/postseason.

The Seattle Mariners enter Monday with an 84-71 record, just a half-game back of the Houston Astros (85-71) for the third and final wild card spot to the playoffs out of the AL. The M’s are also 2 1/2 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays (87-69) for the second wild card, and three games behind the Texas Rangers (87-68) for first place the AL West. The Mariners have an opportunity to get back into a playoff spot with a huge homestand this week starting with three games against the Astros from Monday-Wednesday, then four against the Rangers from Thursday-Sunday.

Seattle Mariners radio broadcasts this week on Seattle Sports

All games on 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app. Click here details on how to listen.

• Monday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40
• Tuesday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 6 p.m., first pitch 7:05
• Wednesday: M’s vs. Astros – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40
• Thursday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 5:30 p.m., first pitch 6:40
• Friday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 6 p.m., first pitch 7:10
• Saturday: M’s vs. Rangers – pregame 3 p.m., first pitch 4:15
• Sunday: M’s vs. Rangers – Trident Talk 10 a.m., pregame 11 a.m., first pitch 12:10 p.m.

Drayer: What to know for final stretch of Seattle Mariners’ playoff chase

Team: mariners
203
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Monday, September 25 @ 6:40 pm Astros' Justin Verlander RHP vs. Mariners' Luis Castillo RHP

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Showers And Thunderstorms
High 65° | Low 54°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

Brent Stecker

Video: Seattle Mariners Breakdown — Can M’s rebound to make playoffs?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob answers five big questions about the Seattle Mariners going into their huge final homestand.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

The Associated Press

Seattle Mariners comeback falls short in 9-8 loss as Texas sweeps

Marcus Semien homered twice, Corey Seager had a go-ahead, two-run shot and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Seattle Mariners 9-8 on Sunday to finish a three-game sweep in a crucial AL West series.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Rangers get 7 scoreless from Montgomery in 2-0 win over Mariners

Jordan Montgomery pitched seven scoreless innings, Jonah Heim drove in a run and the AL West-leading Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

The Associated Press

Rangers back atop AL West after 8-5 win in opener over Mariners

The Texas Rangers jumped out to an early lead and held on for an 8-5 win over the Seattle Mariners in the opener of the key AL West series.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: The most likely outcome for Mariners over final 10 games

MLB Network's Jon Morosi shared what he thinks of the Seattle Mariners and their remaining games and the American League playoff race.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Where to find Mariners-Rangers, Seahawks-Panthers on the radio

Here is everything you need to know about listening to the Seattle Mariners vs Rangers and Seattle Seahawks vs Panthers this Sunday.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners postseason tickets to go on sale this week