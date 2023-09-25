Close
BROCK AND SALK

Seahawks Injury Updates: ‘Jamal is back,’ says Carroll

Sep 25, 2023, 12:52 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams...

Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during a game against the Rams on Sept. 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

On Monday’s Pete Carroll Show on Seattle Sports, the Seattle Seahawks head coach had a long list of injury updates to go through.

Even with groin injury, Seahawks’ Jarran Reed played ‘best game’

The good news: most of the updates were promising. Especially the first one Carroll addressed.

“Are we gonna see Jamal this week?” asked co-host Mike Salk, referring to strong safety Jamal Adams.

“Jamal is back,” Carroll answered dramatically.

Adams, a three-time Pro Bowler, is working his way back from a surgically-repaired quadriceps tear that ended his 2022 season in Week 1. Though he set an NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back in a single season in his first year with Seattle, he’s struggled with injuries and has played in just 25 of the Seahawks’ 53 regular season games since his acquisition in a 2020 blockbuster trade.

“He’s got to make it through the week (of practice), but he’s ready to go,” Carroll continued. “He is so ready. As jacked up and excited a player as he is, we’ve just got to keep him calmed down. I’ve already started talking to him about that so that he doesn’t lose his brains because he’s so fired up to play.”

If Adams returns for Seattle’s upcoming Monday night matchup, he’ll do so at his old stomping grounds: MetLife Stadium. Adams spent the first three years of his career calling that his home field, albeit as a member of the New York Jets and not the New York Giants, who are the Seahawks’ Week 4 opponent.

Here are the rest of the updates Carroll shared during his weekly show with Brock and Salk.

Latest Hawks injury updates

• Starting left tackle Charles Cross, Seattle’s first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is on track to return from a toe injury, though Stone Forsythe has played well in his absence.

“He’s competing. The competition is on,” Carroll said of Cross. “Stone has done everything he could to show him that the Wally Pipp story – we know that background there. Charles has a really good chance to come back, yeah.”

Cross hasn’t played since Week 1.

• Both tight end Will Dissly (shoulder) and Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen (chest) have “a good chance to be back” for Week 4, Carroll said. Defensive back Coby Bryant (toe) also “is saying he’s going to make it back,” per Carroll.

• Starting right guard Phil Haynes (calf) is another player in line to return against the Giants. Carroll said he practiced late last week and was “really close then” to playing Sunday against Carolina.

• The statuses of cornerback Tre Brown and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor are less certain after both were injured in Sunday’s game.

On Brown, Carroll said, “He had a legit concussion so he’s gotta go through the protocol to see if he can make it.”

Taylor, meanwhile, is day-to-day “because he got kicked in the shin,” Carroll said.

• Before the end of the show, Carroll made sure to shout out four players who played in the win over the Panthers despite dealing with injury woes last week, starting with safeties Quandre Diggs and Julian Love.

“Let’s not miss this one: Diggs couldn’t practice, OK, but he said he was going to play, thought he could do it. He did and played the whole game and came out of it great,” Carroll said. “Julian Love got a little bit of work on Friday and said, ‘I think I got it.’ He was back, did not practice Wednesday, Thursday. Great job of staying through the game.”

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf played well a week after hurting his ribs from being “hammered” on a hard tackle, as Carroll termed it, catching six passes for a season-high 112 yards.

“(He) stuck it out, practiced on Friday, looked good. Made it through the game apparently,” Carroll said.

Nose tackle Jarran Reed is another player who had a big game despite missing most of last week’s practices.

“Just marvelous illustrations of guys wanting to play,” he said.

The Pete Carroll Show airs at 9:30 a.m. the day after each Seattle Seahawks game during Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports. Listen to this week’s edition in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

